HA defeats Cats in volleyball

Houston Academy defeated Enterprise 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 at HA’s Killingsworth Gym on Tuesday night.
Enterprise (6-8) was led by Sammie Neuwien with five aces and five digs and Hannah Chang with four kills and two blocks. Jaden Williams had four blocks and Heather Holtz two. Kayden Taylor had two aces, while Lily Rhoades had 15 digs and Yasmeen Stallworth six digs.
For HA, Maddie Havas had 11 kills, six aces and eight digs, Bailey Dykes five kills and seven digs and Carryne Chancey three aces, two kills and five digs for HA (5-9). Caley Caldwell had six aces, 10 digs and two assists and Abby Caldwell had 19 assists and four digs. Lizzy Kate Skinner added three aces and two digs.
Ariton sweeps New Brockton: The Purple Cats won the varsity match 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 on Tuesday night.
Shelby Hobbs had 33 digs for New Brockton. Jaylin Vera had four kills, Anna Clark had three kills and Justie Ellis had nine assists.
Ariton won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-11. The Purple Cats also won the junior high game 25-16, 25-16.
In New Brockton’s varsity loss to Geneva on Monday night, Shelby Hobbs had 22 digs, Jaylin Vera had nine aces and Lizzie Everts had eight aces.
Junior Varsity/Junior High
Enterprise beats HA: Enterprise took a 25-16, 25-9 win over Houston Academy in junior varsity action.
Taylor Danford led Enterprise with three kills and five digs. Aziya Purcell had three aces, two blocks and seven digs. Makenna Kennedy and Jaydin Williams both had three aces, Shakayla Flowers had two kills, Rosalia Venezia two blocks and Emma Warren four digs.
Enterprise tourney results: The Enterprise varsity finished second at the Houston Academy Tournament last Saturday. The Cats lost to eventual champion St. Luke’s 18-25, 19-25 in their opener, but won three games before falling against to St. Luke’s in the title game, 13-25, 14-25.
Enterprise beat Houston Academy 25-22, 25-23, Charles Henderson 25-11, 25-6, and Opp 26-24, 25-22 to reach the championship match.
Zationna Horne and Jaden Williams led the Cats with 12 blocks each and Hannah Chang added 11 blocks. Yasmeen Stallworth led the team with eight aces. Chang had 26 kills, Horne had 17 kills and Kamira Cooper added 16 kills. Sammie Neuwien had 34 assists and Heather Holtz added 19.
Lily Rhoades had 58 digs, Stallworth added 22 and Neuwien had 17.
