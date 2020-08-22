HA shuts out Kinston

Houston Academy scored on its opening possession in both halves and the Raider defense shut out Kinston in a 16-0 victory in Friday night’s season opener at Northcutt Field in Dothan.

Starting quarterback Sheldon Ott scored both of HA’s touchdowns on 1-yard quarterback sneaks and Judson Lisenby added a 24-yard field goal.

The defense was suffocating. Kinston created a couple scoring chances with big plays, but couldn’t string first downs together as the Raiders enjoyed a speed advantage.

“Offensively, at times we had some good plays, but we put the ball on the ground and penalties, stuff like that,” Kinston coach Rudy Free said. “We never got into a rhythm on offense.”

Starting quarterback Ayden Wallace and standout running back Addison Hudson both missed parts of the game with injuries. Hudson left with a sprained ankle early in the second half.

“We struggled on offense, especially when Addison went out right after halftime,” the coach said. “Then my quarterback went out. We were piecemealing it together a little bit.”

HA moved the ball with two quarterbacks and its defense made it difficult for Kinston throughout the first half.

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game. Junior quarterback Sheldon Ott hit Kameryn Mitchell behind the Kinston defense for a 50-yard gain on HA’s second offensive play.

That gave the home team first down at the Kinston 14. Two plays later, Ott hit William Pitchford in the left flat on a rollout for nine yards and a first-and-goal at the 4. Ott, the junior left-hander, ran a quarterback sneak within inches, then on second down ran another sneak and scored.