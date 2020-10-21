Hitting facility coming to ESCC

“Thank you to our state legislative delegation for their support of all our projects, including this facility,” Rodgers said. “I also want to say thank you to the Coffee County Commission for providing the foundation soil where the facility will be located. These groups have been instrumental in helping us bring a first-class facility to our campus that will benefit not only our student athletes but also our community. We are so thankful for their support.

“Our goal is to make our campus facilities better each day for our students and instructors,” he said. “We want our students to develop in all areas while they are here at ESCC. Our coaches and players spend countless hours on the field and in the gym, so we want to give them the best chance to be successful. I am excited that our coaches will now have the chance to better develop our student athletes.”

Rodgers said the facility could see more features added over time.

“While we are excited to take these first steps forward with this project, we are just getting started on bringing a first-rate facility to our campus,” he said. “There will be more to come in the future.”

Future plans for the facility include adding additional lanes, restrooms and a concession stand as well as stands and parking areas for spectators.

Work on the hitting facility is expected to begin in early 2021.