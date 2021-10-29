In the midst of a sports equinox

Quickly: Name two things Braves pitchers Josh Tomlin, Edgar Santana and Sean Newcomb had in common Oct. 26.
Undefeated, Tomlin 4-0, Santana 3-0, Newcomb 2-0, in the 2021 regular season, weren’t on the World Series roster.
Americans are neck deep in what’s termed a Sports Equinox as MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, NCAA, AHSAA and ACCC all have sports being contested in October.
Professional baseball, basketball, hockey and football, college football, basketball, Alabama high school football, cross country and volleyball teams and community college baseball, softball and basketball squads, plus NASCAR, etc. are all in season.
And Joe Namath continues hawking on the Medicare Coverage Helpline.
Elsewhere, comic Leanne Morgan said, “Lane Kiffin is a butthole,” and in her Big Panty Tour makes comments about Ole Miss’s football coach unsuitable for publication here.
Whoever threw the mustard on the field at Neyland Stadium apparently recognized Kiffin as the hotdog coach of the Southeastern Conference.
“Kiffin season” is open until further notice at SEC football stadiums and elsewhere while he remains active on social media.
It’s a good bet had he grown up hereabouts, Kiffin would’ve been invited on snipe hunts every year … and would’ve accepted.
Now that Eddie Orgeron is out as LSU’s head football coach, he can bank his $17 million and get into professional wrestling as the successor to Bad Boy and Billy Boy Hines, of Baghdad, Florida.
Hey, and Eddie talks like Dick the Bruiser … but he hasn’t explained his picture, propped up in a bed, shirtless, with a pretty-young thing nearby snapping selfies.
Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccinated, could be Eddie’s tag team partner … as could others by season’s end.
Looking ahead to next week’s first high school football playoff round, nearby, in one of the top feel-good segments of 2021, 1A Kinston, coached by Rudy Free, assisted by Mr. Saturday Barbecue Marty Marler, hosts Central/Hayneville. The Bulldogs played the second half of their 7-3 season with their third-string quarterback quarterbacking.
2A Elba High’s Tigers (9-1), coached by Enterprise native Marc Sieving, hosts Ranburne High, a team that almost plays its home games in Georgia.
4A Geneva High School, 6-4 including a season-opening forfeit loss, travels to Handley High, in Roanoke, for the first round in a 150-mile bus ride.
Season’s end certainly hasn’t arrived for Enterprise’s Wildcats (7-3) who travel 180 miles to play the Fairhope High Pirates, coached by one-time Auburn High coach Tim Carter, in the first round of the 7A playoffs.
Remember in 2012-13 when the AHSAA moved Enterprise High School to Baldwin County and Fairhope was a 6A Region 2 opponent?
More on that next week.
Hmmm.
Hopefully, last Saturday Enterprise fans watched three lifelong Wildcats play on TV:
In the Illinois/Penn State 9-overtime classic, Josh McCray (0) had 24 carries for 142 yards, in Illinois’ 20-18 win.
For Navy, against (now No. 2) Cincinnati’s Bearcats, Chance Warren (0), gained 22 yards on 5 rushes and caught 3 passes for 29 yards in a 27-20 loss.
Against East Carolina, Houston’s Marcus Jones (8) had a 98-yard kickoff return TD, a 23-yard kickoff return and a solo tackle in a 31-24 OT win.
Josh is a freshman and Chance and Marcus are seniors.
Time do fly …