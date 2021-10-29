In the midst of a sports equinox

Now that Eddie Orgeron is out as LSU’s head football coach, he can bank his $17 million and get into professional wrestling as the successor to Bad Boy and Billy Boy Hines, of Baghdad, Florida.

Hey, and Eddie talks like Dick the Bruiser … but he hasn’t explained his picture, propped up in a bed, shirtless, with a pretty-young thing nearby snapping selfies.

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccinated, could be Eddie’s tag team partner … as could others by season’s end.

Looking ahead to next week’s first high school football playoff round, nearby, in one of the top feel-good segments of 2021, 1A Kinston, coached by Rudy Free, assisted by Mr. Saturday Barbecue Marty Marler, hosts Central/Hayneville. The Bulldogs played the second half of their 7-3 season with their third-string quarterback quarterbacking.

2A Elba High’s Tigers (9-1), coached by Enterprise native Marc Sieving, hosts Ranburne High, a team that almost plays its home games in Georgia.

4A Geneva High School, 6-4 including a season-opening forfeit loss, travels to Handley High, in Roanoke, for the first round in a 150-mile bus ride.