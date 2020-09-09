Injuries challenge for Zion Chapel

The injuries force the lineup to keep changing for Zion Chapel – as does head football coach Randy Bryant’s depth chart.

“We’re down to basically 19 players that are healthy, and 13 of those are eighth, ninth or tenth graders,” Bryant said earlier this week as his team prepares for Friday’s game at Elba.

The level of the injuries has reached the Rebels’ playmakers. Senior quarterback Whit Wilkerson left last Friday’s loss to Abbeville with a knee injury.

Standout running back Brockston Bragg, another senior who moved to quarterback after Wilkerson went out, also was hurt later in the game.

“Our true backup was already injured,” Bryant said of the quarterback situation. “Brockston would have been our third quarterback and he’s injured. So now we’re on our fourth quarterback of the year and he hasn’t played quarterback.”

That would be freshman Mason Stuart, who plays outside linebacker and inside receiver for the Rebels (0-2).

Bryant said it’s not definite when or if Wilkerson will return. He will be evaluated in Birmingham.

“He’s a senior, he waited his turn, he earned the job,” the coach said of his injured quarterback. “He did everything we asked of him. It wasn’t an instant gratification deal for him. He stayed the course.

“You hate injuries for everybody, but it really hurts you deep down inside for kids that stay the course and do everything right – and then their time is cut short. Whit was managing the offensive extremely well. We were pleased with how he played. It’s a big loss for us.”