Injuries mount on Zion Chapel

Same song, different verse for Zion Chapel, which lost 56-12 to Samson on Friday night.

The Rebels (0-5) played three quarterbacks – Coleman Bragg, J.D. Finger and Brockston Bragg. That’s a total of five quarterbacks who have played because of injury in this injury-plagued season for Zion Chapel.

“We’ve played five games and we’ve had five different quarterbacks,” head coach Randy Bryant said Saturday morning. “We lost our freshman, Mason Stuart, who had played well for us. He’s our six to eight weeks with a broken wrist.”

Coleman Bragg, a sophomore, was just returning from injury and started the game. Seniors Finger and Brockton Bragg came in. All three quarterbacks contributed.

Finger threw a touchdown pass of around 30 yards, Bryant estimated, to Levi Mills, who also was coming back from injury. Finger also caught a TD pass from Brockston Bragg on a big play of around 40 yards.

The coach said his players continue to play hard. But the numbers keep dwindling.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bryant said. “One of our guys has a hamstring injury that could be serious. Another is already in concussion protocol. He went to the hospital at halftime.