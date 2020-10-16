JD can sleep in today, but not tomorrow

Today, the Jefferson Davis High School Volunteers may still be abed, nursing bruises and knots on their heads as their 2020 season seemingly won’t end.

And since the Vols don’t play the Enterprise High School Wildcats until tomorrow at 11 a.m. in Cramton Bowl, a one-time baseball stadium where Babe Ruth played an exhibition game, who can blame them for sleeping to all hours?

After opening 0-5, the Vols faced oft-wounded Smiths Station (3-4, 0-2) and Dothan (1-5, 1-3) the last two weeks and lost, 35-14 and 39-18, respectively, to fall to 0-7, outscored overall, 229-59, in this oddest of years.

Elsewhere in 7A Region 2, Auburn is the bell cow at 8-0, 4-0, Central-Phenix City is 5-3, 4-1, Prattville stands 5-3, 3-2, and EHS is 5-2, 2-2.

What if the Wildcats had held on to beat Prattville two weeks ago and Auburn, Enterprise’s final region foe this year, had to forfeit a couple of games from the coronavirus that’s cancelled games everywhere?

Oh well.