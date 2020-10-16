JD can sleep in today, but not tomorrow

Today, the Jefferson Davis High School Volunteers may still be abed, nursing bruises and knots on their heads as their 2020 season seemingly won’t end.
And since the Vols don’t play the Enterprise High School Wildcats until tomorrow at 11 a.m. in Cramton Bowl, a one-time baseball stadium where Babe Ruth played an exhibition game, who can blame them for sleeping to all hours?
After opening 0-5, the Vols faced oft-wounded Smiths Station (3-4, 0-2) and Dothan (1-5, 1-3) the last two weeks and lost, 35-14 and 39-18, respectively, to fall to 0-7, outscored overall, 229-59, in this oddest of years.
Elsewhere in 7A Region 2, Auburn is the bell cow at 8-0, 4-0, Central-Phenix City is 5-3, 4-1, Prattville stands 5-3, 3-2, and EHS is 5-2, 2-2.
What if the Wildcats had held on to beat Prattville two weeks ago and Auburn, Enterprise’s final region foe this year, had to forfeit a couple of games from the coronavirus that’s cancelled games everywhere?
Oh well.
Be all that as it may, currently Jeff Davis is one of three teams on Enterprise’s 2020 schedule with all-time winning records against the Cats: JD is 14-9-0 against us in a series that began in 1968, when Warren Bowron played for the burgeoning Montgomery powerhouse that won state championships in 1978 and 1996.
Central has 22 wins, 10 losses and a tie against the Cats since 1966. Prattville leads 16-15-0 after the Lions bedeviled the Cats a couple of weeks ago.
A week before Enterprise and Auburn square off in Wildcat Stadium, that series is tied, 12-12. The Cats’ 19-0 win on Nov. 3, 1922, got this rivalry going.
Enterprise is 15-7-0 against Smiths Station after last week’s 35-13 win in the rain.
Against other teams on the 2020 schedule, Enterprise leads Carroll, 57-9-3, and Carver, 16-1.
Enterprise and Davidson are tied, 3-3-0, and the Cats and Dothan Wolves stand 1-1; Navarre, 0-0.
One day, Jeff Davis may have to change its name as Old South names/traditions are being nulled and voided.
Not far from Jeff Davis, once-powerful Robert E. Lee High (9-10 against EHS since 1974) could have its name changed.
Other Montgomery public high schools, Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier, the Thunderbirds and Poets, respectively, seem to be on safe ground name-wise.
Enterprise has beaten Lanier 16 times in 22 games, but those six losses, especially the first two (1963-64) are still festering within the souls of those of us who played in or watched them!
Poets?
Oh well.
We’ve been seeing sports names changed recently and others will follow for many reasons; remember the Washington Redskins, Noc-a-Homa, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Washington Bullets?
What’s in a name, anyway?
For example, baby boomers, remember Richmond, Virginia-born Walter Clarence Taylor Jr., who had a lengthy career in movies/television?
Taylor starred in “Cannonball,” appeared in “Bonnie and Clyde” and dozens of other movies/TV shows from 1938-94 as Dub Taylor, father of “Gunsmoke’s” Buck Taylor.
Dub got to Hollywood as a member of the 1937 Alabama Crimson Tide that played in the ’38 Rose Bowl; he made his movie debut that year in “You Can’t Take It With You,” with Jimmy Stewart, Lionel Barrymore, et al.
Hilarious movie by any name.
Hmmm.
But losing six times to anybody’s Poets ain’t funny one bit …
