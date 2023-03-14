Enterprise High School golf coach Rex Bynum takes every opportunity to put his golfers to a test to improve their play and build confidence.
That’s what Bynum did with Enterprise’s junior high team, Enterprise Gray, March 8 when they played in a four-team match at Elba Country Club.
“It was good for these young players to travel and play a different golf course, with different players than they normally play,” Bynum said. “Scores were very consistent, so that means the competition will be keen as they progress this season and in the future. I am excited for the potential these players possess!”
Pike Liberal Arts won the match with 321 strokes.
Host Elba High, led by medalist Jay Wilson’s 73, finished second at 337.
Brantley (366) was third and Enterprise Gray (JH) shot 390.
Enterprise scores: Parker Gibbs 97, Lucas Potter 97, Wyatt Little 97, Grayson Barton 99, and Jace Steed 100.