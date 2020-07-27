You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
JUST GETTING STARTED
0 comments

JUST GETTING STARTED

Only $3 for 13 weeks

On time as scheduled, Monday was Day 1 of high school football season in Alabama.

Practice is underway at all five high schools in Coffee County — Enterprise High, New Brockton, Kinston, Zion Chapel and Elba.

This first week will be done without full pads and contact, but the promise of a new season, the promise of teams coming together to do something special was definitely on the minds of coaches and players.

There is promise in the returning senior starters and promise in a freshman looking to dress out for the varsity and make an impact. There is promise in the searing heat, the dripping sweat, the extra effort.

Of course, in 2020, as the nation tries to fight through a pandemic, no one is promised anything.

Day 1 in Week 1 was a good start, though.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Elba football holds Picture Day
Sports

Elba football holds Picture Day

  • Updated

ELBA — Moms were taking photos of their kids. Kids were taking photos of each other. The lead photographer was calling out the next position g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Enterprise boys, girls win area championships over Northview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News