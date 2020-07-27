JUST GETTING STARTED

On time as scheduled, Monday was Day 1 of high school football season in Alabama.

Practice is underway at all five high schools in Coffee County — Enterprise High, New Brockton, Kinston, Zion Chapel and Elba.

This first week will be done without full pads and contact, but the promise of a new season, the promise of teams coming together to do something special was definitely on the minds of coaches and players.

There is promise in the returning senior starters and promise in a freshman looking to dress out for the varsity and make an impact. There is promise in the searing heat, the dripping sweat, the extra effort.

Of course, in 2020, as the nation tries to fight through a pandemic, no one is promised anything.

Day 1 in Week 1 was a good start, though.

