JV golf team wins

Enterprise High School’s junior varsity and junior high golf teams ended their 2022 season in a duel match against Andalusia High School Wednesday at Enterprise Country Club.

At day’s end, the EHS jayvees claimed the win with a 367 total; Andalusia red (371) was second; Andalusia white (373) was third; and EHS junior high (384) was fourth.

Parker Trawick (85) led the EHS jayvees to the win. Colton Tuttle (90), Dylan Trull (95), Harris Burg (97) and Neil Ferguson (107) added to the winning total.

For the EHS junior high squad, Christopher Rios (92), William Schleusner (95), Parker Gibbs (98) and Brooks Willette (99) recorded scores.

“The jayvee and junior high golf teams finished their season in fine fashion on Wednesday,” said coach Rex Bynum. “The jayvees won the match, with Parker Trawick leading the way with a solid 85. He had a rough front nine but as good players do, he turned it around on the back!

“Colton Tuttle missed the 80s by one stroke and Dylan Trull and Harris Burg did not have their ‘A’ game, but posted respectable scores. Neil Ferguson struggled but he has the desire to improve, so I know he will.

“I am so proud of the junior high team! All four players posted scores in the 90s. That group has made tremendous strides this season in their play and I expect them to get even better as they mature.

“Christopher Rios doesn’t say much, so he lets his clubs speak for him. William Schleusner, Parker Gibbs and Brooks Willette have a lot of ability and good golf fundamentals. I am proud to be the coach of all these jayvee and junior high players!”