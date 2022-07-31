King wins third championship at Enterprise Country Club

It’s one thing to win your club golf championship once. Twice is nice. A third time? That’s even better.

Alan King, 44, won Enterprise Country Club’s Golf Championship on Sunday, July 25, shooting a consistent 68-68 during the two-day tournament. It was King’s third time to take the title.

“This is the best fairways have looked in a while and the greens were putting true,” said King after turning in his score card and learning he had won—again. “I only missed a few greens in regulation so there was no pressure on the short game. I was always putting for birdie.”

But King said he did feel some pressure, coming from recently turned 16-year-old Jon Ed Steed, who played together both days.

“Jon Ed didn’t have his best day on Saturday, but when we made the turn, things changed and I felt the pressure,” said King.

Steed shot 73 on Saturday and a blazing 67 on Sunday, placing him second in the championship flight.

“He’s the future of golf,” said King. “Pretty soon there’s no chance I will be the champion.”

According to Steed’s father, Jon, King has been a mentor to his son and taught him a lot. King and Steed have another competition going on: King holds the course (72 par) low score record of 61. In June the Enterprise High School sophomore shot a 62, with King and his father playing alongside him.

“It was fun to watch,” said Jon Ed’s dad.

Steed holds the number one slot on the EHS men’s golf team. He’s been playing golf for four years. Jon Ed is the son of Melanie and Jon Steed.

The third-place winner in the championship flight was Derek Bynum, 41, shooting 73-71. Bynum graduated from EHS in 1999 and played on the high school golf team. His father, Rex Bynum, is the current EHS golf team coach. Coach Bynum followed the leaders on Sunday and when asked who he was watching, didn’t miss a beat, pointed to Steed, and said, “Him.”

King is a native of Orlando, FL and has been playing golf since he was four years old. He played collegian golf at the University of Central Florida and played the pro-circuit for a few years before joining the corporate world. King later joined the military and is a CW4 Apache instructor pilot at Fort Rucker.

King said he actually quit playing golf for five years, but is very happy he took it back up.

“I enjoy the guys out here (at ECC),” said King. “It’s relaxing. It’s about the friendships more than anything else.”

Tournament organizers include Ken Peck, David Schutz, and Chris Simon. In addition to the glory of being named club champion, King earned a reserved parking spot at the clubhouse.

Results included:

Championship A

1st Alan King 68-68-136

2nd Jon Ed Steed 73-67-140

Championship B

1st Nick Cook 76-70-146

2nd Rhett Harrelson 76-76-152

Open Division

Gross (Total Score)

1st Drew Mills 77-72-149

2nd Bozy Redd 74-77-151

3rd Bob Tillis 74-78-152

Net (Score adjusted for handicap)

1st Brad Johnson 78-78-156

2nd Rick Harrelson 91-80-171

3rd Kinn Pittman 73-81-184

Senior Flight

Gross

1st Jody Dorrell 67-73-140

2nd Kenny Smith 81-76-157

Net

1st Bo Hood 88-85-173

2nd Ted Diehlman 81-89-170

Super Senior

Gross

1st Lanny Sheppard 78-75-153

2nd Poppy Schutz 81-79-160

Net

1st Mike Evans 81-75-156

2nd Everett Roper 82-84-166