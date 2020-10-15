Kinston captures area title in volleyball

Kinston’s volleyball team defeated Pleasant Home 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 to capture the Class 1A, Area 2 Tournament on Tuesday.
Both teams advance to the Class 1A sub-regional round on Friday. Kinston (11-5) hosts Wadley and Pleasant Home travels to Woodland.
Prior to playing in the finals, Kinston beat Florala 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 and Pleasant Home beat Samson 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
For Kinston on the day, Faith Peters had 15 kills and 13 blocks, Macie Stewart five aces and Sarah Beth Long had 64 assists.
Opp wins 3A, Area 4: Opp won its fourth straight area title, beating Goshen 25-13, 25-22, 25-7 in the championship on Tuesday.
Opp swept Pike County 25-4, 25-14, 25-15 in the semifinals and Goshen swept New Brockton 25-23, 25-14, 25-14 in the semifinals.
Both Opp (16-13) and Goshen advanced to the sub-region round. Opp will host Prattville Christiana and Goshen will travel to Trinity of Montgomery.
For Opp, Enley Carnley had 10 kills on the day, Amaya Womack had eight kills and Reese Cauley seven kills. KK McVay earned 13 aces and five assists. Alli Butler had four blocks, Taylor Carnley 18 assists and Evie Younce 19 digs.
Goshen advanced to the finals with the win over New Brockton. Kaci Wilkes had nine aces, four kills and three digs, Ella Tatum had five aces, two kills and three digs and Ella Baker had three aces and four assists in the match. Jordan Owens added three aces and two kills and Kaylee Burden four kills.
Enterprise in final: Enterprise was playing in the final of the Class 7A, Area 3 tournament at Prattville on Wednesday night. The Cats advanced to play for the title when Dothan forfeited due to tests for COVID-19 within the program.
Host Prattville played Jeff Davis in the other semifinal and that winner met Enterprise in the title. Both teams will advance to the sub-regional game on Friday.
