Kinston captures area title in volleyball

Kinston’s volleyball team defeated Pleasant Home 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 to capture the Class 1A, Area 2 Tournament on Tuesday.

Both teams advance to the Class 1A sub-regional round on Friday. Kinston (11-5) hosts Wadley and Pleasant Home travels to Woodland.

Prior to playing in the finals, Kinston beat Florala 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 and Pleasant Home beat Samson 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.

For Kinston on the day, Faith Peters had 15 kills and 13 blocks, Macie Stewart five aces and Sarah Beth Long had 64 assists.

Opp wins 3A, Area 4: Opp won its fourth straight area title, beating Goshen 25-13, 25-22, 25-7 in the championship on Tuesday.

Opp swept Pike County 25-4, 25-14, 25-15 in the semifinals and Goshen swept New Brockton 25-23, 25-14, 25-14 in the semifinals.

Both Opp (16-13) and Goshen advanced to the sub-region round. Opp will host Prattville Christiana and Goshen will travel to Trinity of Montgomery.

For Opp, Enley Carnley had 10 kills on the day, Amaya Womack had eight kills and Reese Cauley seven kills. KK McVay earned 13 aces and five assists. Alli Butler had four blocks, Taylor Carnley 18 assists and Evie Younce 19 digs.