Kinston clinches area volleyball title

Kinston swept Pleasant Home on Wednesday to capture the regular-season Class 1A, Area 2 title and the right to host next week’s area tournament.

The Bulldogs beat the Eagles 25-19, 25-22, 25-13 to finish area play tied with Pleasant Home, but won the tiebreaker of sets won between the two (four to three).

Sarah Beth Long had five aces and 17 assists and Faith Peters had 11 blocks and eight kills.

Elba falls in five to Red Level: Elba rallied to tie the match at two sets each, but fell to Red Level in the fifth set in a 25-10, 25-11, 17-25, 23-25, 15-12 decision Tuesday night.

Andrya Chism and Nevaeh Sanders both had three aces and Jasmine Magwood and Mikenzey Hooks both had two aces for Elba.