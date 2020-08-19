Kinston eager for opener at HA

Second-year Kinston head football coach Rudy Free said he may not know what to expect, but at least the Bulldogs have arrived at their season opener.
Kinston travels to Dothan and will play Houston Academy on Friday night.
“It feels good. The players have really worked hard all summer and all offseason,” Free said earlier this week. “But we are to game week and that’s exciting for our players and coaches.”
The coach said there are plenty of unknowns coming into the game, particularly about the Raiders.
“When you play Week 0 it’s a little unknown,” he said. “You really don’t know much about them, especially not having a spring game, where you could watch or get some film on them. Our kids are just excited about being able to play somebody else and getting back to competing.”
Free said camp went well. The team took advantage of its maturity.
“We’ve got nine seniors and about six juniors, so we’ve got some guys with a little bit of experience and age on them. They’ve done a really good job of showing leadership and getting through all this unknown and going day by day.”
Seven starters return on both sides of the ball. Addison Hudson is a returning starter at running back. Ayden Wallace will line up at quarterback for Kinston.
“He played last year but he got hurt in second game and missed the rest of the year,” Free said about Wallace. “He’s a good athlete, he’s got a good arm. He gives you a threat to run or pass. I think he’ll do a good job.”
The Bulldogs will be counting on a veteran offensive line that returns four of five starters.
“We feel that’ll be one of our strong suits. With what we do, that’s big for us,” the coach said.
The biggest improvement needs to come defensively, Free said.
“We weren’t very good there last year,” he said. “We’ve got some new guys there and moved some players around. We’ve tried to put more emphasis on that in fall practice and even back in the summer. Hopefully, that will pay off.”
Steed Windham, a 6-foot, 270-pound tackle, will make a difference on both lines. Most Bulldogs will play both ways.
The linebacking corps has been revamped. J.W. Mikel, John Free and Caden Dean will all rotate in Kinston’s 4-2-5 set.
“All three are going to play linebacker and that was a weakness last year,” Free said.
Senior Hunter Hughes is a returning starter at cornerback. Sophomore Jeb Crosby will play a big role at safety.
“Jeb’s going to set the coverages in the back end,” the coach said. “He’s a little inexperienced, but he’s really done well in fall camp.”
