Kinston falls despite huge game from Hudson

“That did help us,” he said.

Kinston increased its lead to 20-12, but Georgiana tied the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion and it was 20-20 headed to the fourth quarter.

Georgiana scored to go up 28-20, but Kinston answered.

“We scored and thought we made the two-point conversion to tie it,” Free said. “In fact, we were lining up for the kickoff when they took it away, saying we fumbled the ball before we crossed the line. I honestly couldn’t tell from where we were. That made it 28-26. That took a little air of us.”

Still, Kinston got the ball back, but the offense was stopped and Georgiana got the ball back and scored to go up by 10 points.

“We gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. We’ve got to do better on defense and learn to finish games,” the coach said. “But overall, I can’t ask any more from our kids. They’re playing hard and they want to win. I know it’s frustrating for them. It’s frustrating for everybody.

“We’ll keep plugging away and we’ll turn the corner. We’re close. We just have to take better care of the ball and we’ve got to finish.”

Kinston has an open date this week.

