Kinston falls despite huge game from Hudson

Kinston’s Addison Hudson ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns, but the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off Georgiana in the fourth quarter and lost 36-26 on the road.
“It was pretty good on both sides. We’ve got to figure out how to win games in the fourth quarter,” Kinston head coach Rudy Free said.
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and drove the field to a touchdown. They recovered a turnover on the ensuing kickoff, but had to punt on that drive.
Hudson scored on touchdowns of 3, 5, 5 and 17 yards. His 256 yards came on 39 carries.
“I didn’t realize Addison had as many carries and as many yards as he did,” Free said. “We actually had a snap over his head that lost 18 yards included in that. He would have been close to 300 yards.”
Kinston led 14-0 and had a chance to go up three touchdowns, but a turnover led to a touchdown by Georgiana and turned some momentum.
“They scored pretty quick after that. It kind of got them back in there and they got some hope back,” the coach said. “We went into halftime up 14-12.”
Kinston’s Jeb Crosby gained 50 yards on 12 carries.
Free said his defense played well early and was encouraged by that unit forcing four Panther turnovers – fumble recoveries by Crosby, CJ Lunsford and Blake Senn and an interception by Konner Walker.
“That did help us,” he said.
Kinston increased its lead to 20-12, but Georgiana tied the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion and it was 20-20 headed to the fourth quarter.
Georgiana scored to go up 28-20, but Kinston answered.
“We scored and thought we made the two-point conversion to tie it,” Free said. “In fact, we were lining up for the kickoff when they took it away, saying we fumbled the ball before we crossed the line. I honestly couldn’t tell from where we were. That made it 28-26. That took a little air of us.”
Still, Kinston got the ball back, but the offense was stopped and Georgiana got the ball back and scored to go up by 10 points.
“We gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. We’ve got to do better on defense and learn to finish games,” the coach said. “But overall, I can’t ask any more from our kids. They’re playing hard and they want to win. I know it’s frustrating for them. It’s frustrating for everybody.
“We’ll keep plugging away and we’ll turn the corner. We’re close. We just have to take better care of the ball and we’ve got to finish.”
Kinston has an open date this week.
