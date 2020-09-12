Kinston holds off Red Level

Kinston rebounded from a nightmarish start, Jeb Crosby scored two touchdowns and its defense held off Red Level 21-19 on Friday night.

Dylan Davis intercepted two passes, including a last-gasp toss in the final minute. The Bulldogs improved to 2-2 and will play at Georgiana next Friday.

Red Level returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“We kicked it short and really got out of our lanes and didn’t do a good job covering,” Kinston coach Rudy Free said Saturday. “So we started on a bad note. But overall we played hard. We made a lot of mistakes – turned the ball over too much and took way to many penalties.

“We really only had about 40 offensive snaps and played a lot of defense. We did enough to win, but it wasn’t the greatest. Red Level played a good game. They played hard, too.”

The Bulldogs didn’t get down after the opening kickoff.

“We answered the right way,” Free said. “We had about an eight-play drive for a touchdown.”

The defense then forced a turnover and the offense capitalized with a short drive for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Turnovers hurt Kinston and prevented the Bulldogs from building on that lead.

“We turned the ball over a couple times and gave them some short fields,” the coach said. “We stopped them on those and they missed a field goal on one drive.”

The scored stayed 14-7 through halftime, but the Bulldogs took the opening drive of the second half for a touchdown to go up 21-7.

“We just had to hold on from there,” Free said.