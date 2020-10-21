Kinston looks for strong finish against Samson

“They worked hard and did what we asked them to, just haven’t seen the wins that maybe we were looking for. Hopefully, they’ll learn something from this and it helps them later in life because it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to. That’s hard to deal with sometimes, but we’ve got to learn how to deal with it and move forward and try to learn and figure out what we can learn from these disappointments.”

Samson’s size and skill players are a concern.

“They’ve got a big offensive line and a big defensive line,” Free said. “They’re similar in some ways to us. Their quarterback (Jacob Branch) is really solid, a 10th grader. They’ve got a good running back (Braxton Brooks) and several skill guys that can hurt you. We’ve got to do a good job limiting them, limiting big plays.

“They’re going to make the playoffs. They’ve got a good team and Coach (Jason) Wambles does a good job with them.”

Free said the Bulldogs have to avoid the things that have plagued them most of the season.

“We’ve got to limit turnovers and limit penalties on offense and tackle well on offense. We tell them that week in and week out,” the coach said. “I think if we come to play we’ve got a chance. I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully we can end this season with a little better taste in our mouths than what we’ve had here in the last couple weeks.”