Kinston plays host to powerful Brantley on Friday

Head coach Rudy Free liked the progress his Kinston Bulldogs made between their opening loss to Houston Academy and last week’s victory over Zion Chapel.

“We made some strides on offense,” Free said this week. “We didn’t have as many busts on assignments. We took care of the ball better, just a lot of things. Everybody talks about the improvement between the first and second game – and we did that.”

He also was encouraged by the contribution of some newcomers.

“We had some guys step up and make some plays, some newcomers that hadn’t played before, actually helping us out,” Free said. “I really didn’t know what we were going to get from some of those guys.”

Instead, Konner Walker rushed for 95 yards on nine carries with a touchdown as Kinston was able to shorten the game by running the ball in the second half. Linebacker Caden Dean was solid. Blake Senn made a couple big plays.

“A couple guys didn’t play last year and they’re contributing and playing well for us,” Free said. “It always helps when you can play some kids one way and you don’t have to play everybody both ways.”

He said Walker was a surprise.

“He had never really played running back for us,” the coach said. “We just tried him out a little bit. We put him in there because we don’t have a lot of depth at running back. We were just trying to find some guys that could go in there if we needed. He did a good job for us.”

Kinston (1-1) opens region play against state power Brantley in Kinston Friday night.