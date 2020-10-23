 Skip to main content
Kinston qualifies for state
Kinston qualifies for state

Kinston earned a spot in the eight-team Class 1A state volleyball tournament when it swept Brantley 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 on Wednesday in the South Super Regional at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.

The Bulldogs later fell in the semifinals to Bayshore Christian 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9.

Kinston (14-6) then won the 1A Consolation Finals over Millry 25-14, 25-11, 26-24.

Bayshore Christian won the regional over runner-up Pleasant Home.

Jr. High Basketball: Racha Phillips scored 11 points and Colby Tew and Michael Thompson added nine points each to help Kinston defeat Opp 37-9 in junior high basketball this week.

