Kinston runs past Zion Chapel

Addison Hudson gained 117 yards and scored two touchdowns and Konner Walker added 95 yards and another score as Kinston ground out a 40-26 victory over Zion Chapel in Enterprise Friday night.

Kinston only threw two passes – and sophomore Jeb Crosby was 2-for-2 with two long touchdown receptions, one to Hunter Hughes for 46 yards and the other to Cale Sumblin for 36 yards. Crosby also scored the Bulldogs’ first rushing touchdown.

“It felt good to get our first win,” Kinston head coach Rudy Free said. “We moved the ball pretty much all night. We didn’t have to punt. It was good to get in a rhythm on offense. We had a number of guys contribute.”

Blake Senn had a 47-yard gain and also had a key interception for the Bulldogs.

Ayden Wallace carried 11 yards for 32 yards and had a touchdown run.

Free said the Bulldogs played well at times on defense, but gave up too many big plays.

“We had trouble tackling the big guy at times,” the coach said.

That was Brockston Bragg, who scored a rushing touchdown and a TD reception for Zion Chapel.

Zion Chapel scored first on a long pass from Whit Wilkerson to Levi Mills less than two minutes into the game.

Crosby came back with a touchdown run that tied the game 6-all.

Kinston took the lead on a Hudson TD run.

Zion Chapel tied it again on Bragg’s reception from Wilkerson midway through the second quarter.

Kinston scored on Hudson’s 3-yard run, set up by Senn’s long run. Crosby made the two-point conversion and Kinston led with 4:08 left in the first half.