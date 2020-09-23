Kinston works on Kinston in open week

An open date in the middle of the season is different for Kinston coach Rudy Free and the Bulldogs.

Free said he wants to strike a balance between getting his team some needed rest and still improving in advance of the final month of the regular season.

“We really haven’t had an open week like this,” Free said Tuesday. “We’ll go back to some fundamental stuff, maybe work on us this week. We’ll take a little bit of time off, but at the same time get some work done.”

The coach didn’t hesitate when asked what specifically where those improvements need to come for the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2 1A, Region 1.

“We’ve got to get better late in games on defense. That’s one of the major areas,” Free said. “We’ve got to tackle a little better.

“On the offensive side, we’ve got to take better care of the ball. Like they say, end each drive with a kick – whether it’s a punt an extra point, whatever. Just don’t turn it over.”