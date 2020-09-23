Kinston works on Kinston in open week

An open date in the middle of the season is different for Kinston coach Rudy Free and the Bulldogs.
Free said he wants to strike a balance between getting his team some needed rest and still improving in advance of the final month of the regular season.
“We really haven’t had an open week like this,” Free said Tuesday. “We’ll go back to some fundamental stuff, maybe work on us this week. We’ll take a little bit of time off, but at the same time get some work done.”
The coach didn’t hesitate when asked what specifically where those improvements need to come for the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2 1A, Region 1.
“We’ve got to get better late in games on defense. That’s one of the major areas,” Free said. “We’ve got to tackle a little better.
“On the offensive side, we’ve got to take better care of the ball. Like they say, end each drive with a kick – whether it’s a punt an extra point, whatever. Just don’t turn it over.”
Kinston’s ground attack has picked up in the past couple weeks and running back Addison Hudson has led that charge. Hudson, a senior, gained 109 yards on 20 carries in a victory over Red Level two weeks ago. Last week, he carried 39 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a loss at Georgiana.
“The last couple weeks he’s played better,” the coach said. “I think early on this season he was trying to do too much and pressing a little bit. The last couple weeks he’s taken what they’ve given him and he’s really run hard. Hopefully, this trend will continue these last four games.”
The Bulldogs took Monday off to rest their legs.
“We’ll come back the next couple days and get after it and try to get a little better,” Free said.
The coach added the open date gives them a little more time to take an early look at a very good Florala team. Kinston plays the 10th-ranked Wildcats (4-0) next at home on Oct. 2.
