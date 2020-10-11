Knights' big plays hurt Gamecocks

No rain – and all the lightning strikes were on the field.
Northside Methodist won its homecoming game against New Brockton 41-6 at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.
New Brockton coach Zack Holmes said Northside’s big-play, fast-strike offense was a concern coming into the game.
The Knights (4-4) scored touchdowns on four plays covering 38 yards or more and ran away from the Gamecocks (1-5).
The Knights set the tone early. On its second offensive play, quarterback Cason Eubanks went deep down the left sideline for Tyler Small, who gathered it in and pulled away on a 54-yard sprint to the end zone. Fitzpatrick Carter added the PAT just 48 seconds into the game.
“I lost two more at practice this week. The first play was against a kid who hadn’t played a whole lot of snaps,” Holmes said. “He improved as the game went. I can’t tell you the number of 10th graders that played tonight. It’s a bunch, though.”
New Brockton had a promising drive going on its initial possession but turned it over on downs at the Northside 39.
On first down, Eubanks threw a swing pass left for Kennard Miller, who actually caught the lateral, took a step or two toward the line, then straightened up and fired to an all-alone Small, who completed the 61-yard touchdown play with another sprint. It was 14-0 with 8:34 left in the first quarter and the Knights had run three offensive plays.
New Brockton then found its best defense for NMA – it went on a nearly six-minute drive of its own. The Gamecocks (1-5) converted on fourth-and-9 with an 18-yard slant pass from Kaden Cupp to Colton Marsh at the Northside 21.
A facemask penalty set up a first-and-goal for New Brockton at the 8. On third down, Julian Noble slammed in over right guard from 3 yards out for the touchdown that cut Northside’s lead to 14-6 with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
Northside then went on a long drive that produced two third-down conversions – on third-and-7 and third-and-12 – but no points. New Brockton stopped a fourth-down completion a yard short at its own 22.
The Gamecocks drove out past their 40 before Cupp was intercepted by Miller near the right sideline on a rollout.
The Knights took advantage of the opportunity. Eubanks ran for 21 yards. Two plays after a pass interference penalty, Eubanks threw a wheel route to Tyler Grantham up the right sideline for a 21-yard touchdown pass that put Northside up 21-6 with 7:06 left in the first half.
That was the advantage they took into halftime thanks to a couple of good Gamecocks defensive plays. Tate Thomas blocked a punt and Joshua Bethea recovered it on the NMA 38. Then Julian Noble intercepted a shovel pass by Eubanks on the final play of the half.
Gamecocks quarterback Cupp didn’t play in the second half after taking several big shots in the first. Sophomore quarterback Brayson Carr led the offense.
“Brayson Carr gets after it,” Holmes said. “He’s been playing receiver for us the last couple weeks. I think he stepped in and did a good job. But when your starting quarterback goes down and you’ve got a running out and two receivers out, you miss them.”
New Brockton held it more than five minutes to start the third, but a 1-yard punt set up Northside on the Gamecocks 48.
Two plays gave the Knight a first down, then Small took a sweep around right end and cut back, weaving his way across the field to the left sideline and beating the defense to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown run. That gave Northside a 28-6 lead with 5:23 left in the third quarter.
Almost three minutes later, Eubanks fired a strike to Miller along the left sideline for 40 yards and another score that made it 34-6 at 1:28 of the third.
The New Brockton defense was on the field for much of the second half and ran out gas as a unit.
Northside added another score when Small gained 13 yards, Grantham added 7, Small gained 14 and Grantham added 18. Grantham finished it with a 1-yard touchdown dive with 8:00 on the clock.
“We’ve got to keep getting better and keep fighting,” Holmes said. “Learning to deal with adversity is obviously the key to being successful. No matter how successful you are you’re going to face adversity. We’re going through that right now. We’ve got to overcome that better. That’s the key to the deal.”
Eubanks finished 12-for-17 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Miller’s only pass was the trick play that went for a 61-yard touchdown.
Small gained 119 yards on eight carries, including a 38-yard touchdown rush. Miller had a 40-yard TD run and Granthan gained 46 yards on eight carries with a 1-yard rush.
Both of Small’s catches were the two long, early touchdowns. Miller added six catches for 66 yards. Grantham finished with five catches for 27 yards, including a 21-yard TD reception.
