Knights' big plays hurt Gamecocks

No rain – and all the lightning strikes were on the field.

Northside Methodist won its homecoming game against New Brockton 41-6 at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.

New Brockton coach Zack Holmes said Northside’s big-play, fast-strike offense was a concern coming into the game.

The Knights (4-4) scored touchdowns on four plays covering 38 yards or more and ran away from the Gamecocks (1-5).

The Knights set the tone early. On its second offensive play, quarterback Cason Eubanks went deep down the left sideline for Tyler Small, who gathered it in and pulled away on a 54-yard sprint to the end zone. Fitzpatrick Carter added the PAT just 48 seconds into the game.

“I lost two more at practice this week. The first play was against a kid who hadn’t played a whole lot of snaps,” Holmes said. “He improved as the game went. I can’t tell you the number of 10th graders that played tonight. It’s a bunch, though.”

New Brockton had a promising drive going on its initial possession but turned it over on downs at the Northside 39.