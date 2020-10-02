Lions visit Wildcats for key Region 2 contest

Enterprise returns to Class 7A, Region 2 play when the Prattville Lions kick off the second of this three-game home stand at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday night.
The Lions (4-2) are ranked 10th in this week’s Class 7A poll. Both of those losses came to schools ranked ahead of them – No. 3 Auburn (22-0) and, last week, No. 2 Hoover (28-6).
“They’re good, they’re talented – like most of the teams in our region,” Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington said earlier this week, adding the Lions are very versatile on offense. “They’re very good at running and throwing the ball. …
“They have a good power running game, which is kind of our nemesis right now. They also do a great job with screens, RPOs. They’re going to be real tough to defend.
“Defensively, I know they’ve got really talented linebackers and D-linemen. It’s a 3-3 defense. They’ll be tough, no doubt.”
Enterprise is 4-1 overall, 1-1 in the region with a win over Dothan and a loss to Central-Phenix City. Darlington didn’t mince words about the importance of Friday’s matchup.
“This is a really big big one. It’s as big of a game as it gets,” the coach said. “In your region, you have your upper tier and your lower tier. Last year we snuck into the upper tier, on the bottom of it. We need to win some games like this to establish ourselves as an upper tier team. …
“It’s such a big game. If we were to win, it gives us really good momentum. If we lose, now we’re fighting and scratching and clawing to stay in that upper level of the region.”
Certainly, Enterprise will have to stop the run. Central-Phenix City found big success on the ground two weeks ago. Last week against Class 5A Carroll, the Wildcats were overall much better but surrendered two long touchdown runs – a 78-yarder and an 80-yarder – that kept the Eagles in the game.
The Cats defensive line is undersized but improving.
“Xaiver Moore’s playing the best,” Darlington said. “Jamel Fils-Aime’ is big and hard to move. Duwane Buckner has improved. “There’s a lot of other guys – Drake McDaniel to Jermaine Adams and Jordan Liddell – that we’re looking for those guys to compete. …
“D-lone is an area we have to improve. And linebackers, too. Those guys have to play better.”
In addition to the big plays, Darlington said the Wildcats need to find a way to get off the field on third down against Prattville. Carroll started the game with a 10-minute drive that included three third-down conversions – a third-and-9, a third-and-16 and a third-and-1.
“We’ve been doing better at that,” the coach said. “Crucial downs are the thing. We didn’t achieve many of our teams. We’ve got about 12 goals, we hit maybe five last game. We’ve been averaging eight to 10.
“We didn’t get off the field. Third downs are crucial.”
The coach said football is a game of third downs – for his offense, as well.
“Is it third-and-2 or third-and-8?” he said. “We have not done great there. We’ve gotten better. For the season we’re at 33 percent; we want to be at 70. We’ve got to continue to work on third downs on both sides of the ball.”
