Lions visit Wildcats for key Region 2 contest

“It’s such a big game. If we were to win, it gives us really good momentum. If we lose, now we’re fighting and scratching and clawing to stay in that upper level of the region.”

Certainly, Enterprise will have to stop the run. Central-Phenix City found big success on the ground two weeks ago. Last week against Class 5A Carroll, the Wildcats were overall much better but surrendered two long touchdown runs – a 78-yarder and an 80-yarder – that kept the Eagles in the game.

The Cats defensive line is undersized but improving.

“Xaiver Moore’s playing the best,” Darlington said. “Jamel Fils-Aime’ is big and hard to move. Duwane Buckner has improved. “There’s a lot of other guys – Drake McDaniel to Jermaine Adams and Jordan Liddell – that we’re looking for those guys to compete. …

“D-lone is an area we have to improve. And linebackers, too. Those guys have to play better.”

In addition to the big plays, Darlington said the Wildcats need to find a way to get off the field on third down against Prattville. Carroll started the game with a 10-minute drive that included three third-down conversions – a third-and-9, a third-and-16 and a third-and-1.