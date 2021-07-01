Local youth sports teams win All-Star state tournaments

Kinston’s 12U girls’ softball team and Enterprise’s 8U boys’ rookie baseball team each won their state All-Star tournaments and will now compete at the next level in Louisiana and Arkansas.
Kinston competed against Covington County and Lineville at Andalusia’s Johnson Park in the 2021 Babe Ruth State Championship. After being down 7-0 against Lineville in the first game, the girls fought back but ultimately lost 10-9. Several games later, the Bulldogs sent Lineville home on an 8-2 win to face host Covington County.
Kenny Weeks, president of the Kinston Recreation Department, said Kinston took an early 21-0 lead by the second inning of the first game of the championship series to give Covington County its first loss of the tournament. The 10-run run-rule was again enacted in the second game by way of a walk-off single to shallow center with runners on second and third with a 8-0 lead.
“The future is bright,” he said. “They’re playing well together and they love each other, and it’s just really going well. In a couple years, Kinston (High School) is going to be a tough team to beat.”
The team traveled yesterday to Houma, La. to compete in the southwest regional tournament.
Enterprise’s 8U rookie baseball team is also celebrating after winning the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament in Oxford on Monday.
Over the course of five days, the team played eight games and scored 91 runs while allowing just 30; Enterprise beat Montgomery and Prattville teams twice and Clanton once in bracket play and defeated Troy twice in a best-of-three series to take home the championship trophy.
Head coach Steven Bryant said the showing was a reflection of the work they put in practice and of the caliber of athletes Enterprise programs produce—no matter the age.
“These guys are dedicated to putting in the work every day. Whenever we show up for practice, they’re focused and they want to do the best of their God-given ability,” he said. “There are a lot of good athletes, and it says a lot about this town. They have the athletes, we just have to put them together, coach them up and let them play.
“They’re kids, but they’re very athletic kids, and they’ve got a bright future. If this team will stay together, it will be the future of Enterprise High School baseball.”
The Dixie Youth World Series will be held in Texarkana, Ark. from July 22-25. Bryant said those interested in sponsoring the team for the trip to Arkansas can contact him at 334-494-3138.