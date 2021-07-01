Local youth sports teams win All-Star state tournaments

Over the course of five days, the team played eight games and scored 91 runs while allowing just 30; Enterprise beat Montgomery and Prattville teams twice and Clanton once in bracket play and defeated Troy twice in a best-of-three series to take home the championship trophy.

Head coach Steven Bryant said the showing was a reflection of the work they put in practice and of the caliber of athletes Enterprise programs produce—no matter the age.

“These guys are dedicated to putting in the work every day. Whenever we show up for practice, they’re focused and they want to do the best of their God-given ability,” he said. “There are a lot of good athletes, and it says a lot about this town. They have the athletes, we just have to put them together, coach them up and let them play.

“They’re kids, but they’re very athletic kids, and they’ve got a bright future. If this team will stay together, it will be the future of Enterprise High School baseball.”

The Dixie Youth World Series will be held in Texarkana, Ark. from July 22-25. Bryant said those interested in sponsoring the team for the trip to Arkansas can contact him at 334-494-3138.

