Loss to Abbeville puts Elba in playoff fight

Abbeville held off visiting Elba in a 48-42 shootout Thursday night.
The Yellow Jackets moved to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in 2A, Region 2. Elba fell to 5-3, 3-2 in the region.
It was a bitter loss for the Tigers, who were coming off a victory over previously unbeaten Geneva County the week before.
“This puts us in a tough spot. Now we’re fighting to get in the playoffs,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said.
Both teams put on a big-play show. They combined for 13 touchdowns – eight of those ranging on plays between 55 and 67 yards. They added 23- and 37-yard touchdowns.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been involved in a game that had that many big plays,” Sieving said. “Of course, it’s frustrating on the defensive end and exciting on the offensive end.”
Abbeville quarterback Martavious Glanton and Randy Glanton connected for three touchdown passes in the win. Martavious Glanton also rushed for three touchdowns.
“We had a lot of trouble tackling him,” the Elba coach said. “We had some coverage breakdowns and felt like we gave them a few gifts. Then they whipped us in some spots. I think we did a little bit of that to them, too.
“Give them a lot of credit. They’ve got some really good athletes on their team. They made plays when they had to.”
Martavious Glanton opened the scoring on a 28-yard run before Elba’s Collin Harrison ran in from 2 yards out. Elba then took the lead on a 55-yard run by Chrystyile Caldwell.
The Glantons connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass and Martavious Glanton scored on a 65-yard run to make it 24-14 Abbeville after the first quarter.
Ja’Quez Prince threw a 23-yard pass to Peyton McCart to get Elba back in the scoring column before the Glantons again got together for a 64-yard touchdown pass.
Prince threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Caldwell to pull Elba within 30-28 at halftime. In fact, completed an 80-yard pass just before halftime, but the play was called back on a penalty.
“You can’t do that. We had a chance to have that momentum going into the half and we gave that up,” the coach said.
Elba had three touchdowns wiped out by penalties and another 70-yard run down to the 2-yard line line.
“I don’t even know how many penalties we had,” Sieving said.
In the third quarter, Martavious Glanton scored on a 37-yard run.
Elba responded as Prince hit Duck Lane on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-34 as Abbeville led going into the fourth quarter.
Martavious Glanton and Randy Glanton got together for a 67-yard TD throw and catch and Rico Dozier scored on a 65-yard run for the Yellow Jackets.
Elba scored with 1:40 left in the game when Prince threw to Lane for 60 yards.
“Ja’Quez Prince is such a playmaker for us,” Sieving said. “I don’t know what we’d do without him. He made some big plays under some tough circumstances.”
The coach said the Tigers are facing tough region games the next two weeks and need to win to make the playoffs.
“We’re going to find out what we’re made out of these next two weeks,” he said. “We’ve got Ariton next week and Houston County after that. I feel like we’re better than we played last night, but we’ll find out. We’re fighting just to get in the playoffs right now. That’s where we’re at.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!