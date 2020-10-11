Loss to Abbeville puts Elba in playoff fight

Abbeville held off visiting Elba in a 48-42 shootout Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets moved to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in 2A, Region 2. Elba fell to 5-3, 3-2 in the region.

It was a bitter loss for the Tigers, who were coming off a victory over previously unbeaten Geneva County the week before.

“This puts us in a tough spot. Now we’re fighting to get in the playoffs,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said.

Both teams put on a big-play show. They combined for 13 touchdowns – eight of those ranging on plays between 55 and 67 yards. They added 23- and 37-yard touchdowns.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been involved in a game that had that many big plays,” Sieving said. “Of course, it’s frustrating on the defensive end and exciting on the offensive end.”

Abbeville quarterback Martavious Glanton and Randy Glanton connected for three touchdown passes in the win. Martavious Glanton also rushed for three touchdowns.

“We had a lot of trouble tackling him,” the Elba coach said. “We had some coverage breakdowns and felt like we gave them a few gifts. Then they whipped us in some spots. I think we did a little bit of that to them, too.