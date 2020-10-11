McKenzie starts fast, defeats Kinston

A slow start hurt Kinston, which lost its homecoming game to McKenzie 34-12 and was eliminated from the Class 1A playoff hunt.

Addison Hudson led the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4 1A, Region 1). Hudson gained 124 yards on 24 carries and scored both of their touchdowns with a pair of 1-yard runs.

“We came out sluggish the first half,” Kinston head coach Rudy Free said. “We just lacked consistency on both sides of the ball. When you looked at the film you saw two good plays then we’d have a missed assignment.”

McKenzie led 28-6 at halftime.

“They went up 20-0 on us,” Free said, adding the Bulldogs gave up too many big plays. “It was the same things. We played well on some downs and they’d hit a big play. They scored on a 30- or 40-yard run on a fourth down. Stuff like that. We played better in the second half.”

Kinston visits Pleasant Home this Friday and wraps up its season the following week at home against Samson.

“We’ve got some winnable games coming up,” the coach said. “We have to go out there and compete. We can do it, we’ve just got to eliminate some stuff. It’s been a struggle on some of those things.

“The frustrating part is the kids are playing hard.”

