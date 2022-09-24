New Brockton beats Dauphin

In a rematch of a game played in New Brockton, Dauphin Junior High School hosted New Brockton Middle School in seventh grade football Thursday night.

The rematch ended much like the first game; New Brockton won, 26-14, in a game that produced strange statistics.

New Brockton had but four offensive snaps in the first half but led at intermission, 12-8, on the strength of two touchdown runs, 70 and 77 yards by Hector Zapata.

Noah Moore recovered a DJHS fumble for New Brockton at the Gamecocks’ 40-yard line, but it was Dauphin that got the game’s first touchdown after a fumble recovery by Connor Poarch at New Brockton’s 43-yard line one play later.

Eight plays were required for Dauphin to score; the touchdown came on a 9-yard run by Bry’len Wilkerson, who also ran for the two-point conversion with seconds left in the first quarter.

Seconds were all it took for New Brockton to score when Zapata broke free for the 70-yard score as time expired in the quarter. The conversion attempt was missed, 8-6, DJHS.

Zapata’s 77-yard touchdown jaunt was the only score of the second period, eight minutes of football with only two offensive plays for the visitors, 12-8.

The feisty Gamecocks scored two touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 48 and 60 yards by Zapata, who also scored a two-point conversion after the second TD, 26-8.

Dauphin got the game’s final score on a 28-yard pass completion from Mason Moates to Jaylen Brown early in the fourth period.

Thirteen accepted penalties for 116 yards stymied the Fins throughout the game; New Brockton had 80 yards in penalties on eight accepted violations.

Zapata led all ball carriers with 309 yards on 12 carries.

Brayden Barnes led DJHS with 111 yards on 22 carries; Wilkerson had 78 yards on 14 carries.

Moates completed 6-of-11 passes for 88 yards; Mac Houston was 1-for-2 for six yards.

Moates, Brown and Barnes had receptions.

Dauphin’s Wyatt Little recovered a fumble that kept Dauphin’s first scoring march alive.

Members of the 2022 DJHS team are Owen Avery, Danny Barber, Aden Barkley, Brayden Barnes, Grayson Barton, Jayce Bloomer, Gavin Boatwright, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Collins, Omarion Eberhardt, Cooper Faulk, Madden Fong, Marcus Ford, Crews Gibes, Rylan Hibbs, Mac Houston, Ryan Jackson, Harvey Kahle, Wyatt Little, Jose Lopez, Marshall Markley, Mikey McCann, Cole Meeks, Mason Moates, Tanner Neal, Khamon Nelson, Tony Onorato, Connor Poarch, Cooper Robley, Bryan Scott, Charlie Sperry, Cameron Starks, Jace Steed, Zarion Thigpen, Barrett Upton and Bry’len Wilkerson.

Team managers are Preston Brown and Isaiah Jackson

Coaching the Fins are Andrew Johnson, head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and running backs; Dennis Chastang, wide receivers and tight ends; Billy Landry, offensive line; Tucker Stevens, defensive coordinator, linebackers; Reginald Peterson, defensive line; and Marc Jones, defensive backs.