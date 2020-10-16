New Brockton clings to playoff hopes

“We have a bunch of injuries and all kinds of stuff like that going on,” he said. “They played them the year before I got here and we played them last year, too. Obviously, those games didn’t go the way we wanted them to.

“It’s a chance to see how we’ve grown and how tough we are, that kind of stuff. But they’re disciplined, they get after it hard, play the game the right way. All the things you usually see from Providence.”

New Brockton has battled injuries during the pasts month. In last Friday’s loss to Northside Methodist quarterback Kaden Cupp and running back Jordan Tacey both went down in the second quarter and didn’t return.

“When you’re already down a bunch of guys, that’s tough,” Holmes said. “We got 46 guys on the roster and 12 of them are currently injured. Now, that’s part of football. We want to get our program where it’s a next-man-up mentality and the kids realize that and will step in there and continue to do a good job. That’s what we’re working on this week, trying to give our kids the best chance to win the game.”

Cupp and Tacey both will be game time decisions Friday night. Both miss considerable practice time. Backup quarterback Brayson Carr, who had been playing a receiver spot, played the second half for the Gamecocks.