New Brockton edges Pike County in 5 games

New Brockton defeated Pike County 25-11, 16-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-10 in a marathon match Tuesday night.
Shelby Hobbs had 32 digs for the Gamecocks. Justie Ellis had 16 assists and 22 aces. Anna Clark added 11 kills. Kiersten Sunday had 25 aces.
New Brockton also won the junior varsity game 25-5, 25-4.
Enterprise freshmen win twice: The Enterprise freshman team beat Coppinville Junior High 25-17, 25-23 and defeated Dauphin Junior High 25-18, 25-7 on Tuesday.
For the freshmen, Riley Stewart had three digs and three aces and Ava Frizzell had two digs and two aces.
Kaelynn Green had three kills and one block. Alivia Freeman added two kills and two blocks, and Annalynn Hanson had two kills and one block.
