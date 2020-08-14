New Brockton football team ordered to quarantine

The entire New Brockton High School football team was ordered to quarantine Friday based on potential exposure to COVID-19.

As a result, the Gamecocks have been forced to cancel their first two games, next week’s scheduled opener against Cottonwood in Enterprise and Aug. 28 at Georgiana.

“I hate it for the players, first of all, I hate it for the coaches, I hate it for our fans,” Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said late Friday afternoon. “They told us we had to quarantine the entire football team for the one positive. …

“That’s the guidelines if you come in close proximity. We have no choice but to follow it. We’ll abide by their direction and get through this quarantine and get back on the football field. We’ll miss two games, but the season still can go forward.”

In a memo from Coffee County Schools to local media released via the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, the school system learned Friday that a New Brockton student who had not been on campus for multiple days had tested positive for the virus.

The school system then contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health. Under guidance and public health directives of the ADPH, all students on the football team have been ordered to quarantine based upon potential exposure to the student that tested positive.

“The Coffee County School System is not aware of any additional students that have tested positive for COVID-19,” Killingsworth stated in the memo. “We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our students and parents as well as the school administration and staff as we deal with these possible health issues.