New Brockton football team ordered to quarantine

The entire New Brockton High School football team was ordered to quarantine Friday based on potential exposure to COVID-19.
As a result, the Gamecocks have been forced to cancel their first two games, next week’s scheduled opener against Cottonwood in Enterprise and Aug. 28 at Georgiana.
“I hate it for the players, first of all, I hate it for the coaches, I hate it for our fans,” Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said late Friday afternoon. “They told us we had to quarantine the entire football team for the one positive. …
“That’s the guidelines if you come in close proximity. We have no choice but to follow it. We’ll abide by their direction and get through this quarantine and get back on the football field. We’ll miss two games, but the season still can go forward.”
In a memo from Coffee County Schools to local media released via the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, the school system learned Friday that a New Brockton student who had not been on campus for multiple days had tested positive for the virus.
The school system then contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health. Under guidance and public health directives of the ADPH, all students on the football team have been ordered to quarantine based upon potential exposure to the student that tested positive.
“The Coffee County School System is not aware of any additional students that have tested positive for COVID-19,” Killingsworth stated in the memo. “We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our students and parents as well as the school administration and staff as we deal with these possible health issues.
“Coffee County Schools takes this matter seriously and will continue to work with our partners to offer the safest learning environment possible for our students and staff.”
Killingsworth, speaking when New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes referred all questions to the superintendent, said the system was notified Friday morning about the positive test.
“We’ve been on the phone because the guidelines are kind of vague. … It varies if you’ve been exposed or if you actually have it,,” the superintendent said, adding that even after the quarantine AHSAA guidelines mandate an acclimation period similar to the very beginning of football practice.
“It’s going to be 2½ weeks. … This is not what we were expecting, put it that way. But we’ll push through.”
He also said how important managing this quarantine period will be for the team.
“I just hope and pray that if people have symptoms or they know they’ve been exposed that they stay at home and not come to school,” he said. “I can’t emphasize that enough.
“It’s very, very important that they stay at home during this quarantine period. If you come to school after you’ve been exposed then you put others at risk.”
New Brockton athletics director Bryan Peacock said the Gamecocks’ first game will be Sept. 4 against Opp. He said informing the players was extremely difficult.
“As a former coach, it broke my heart to inform the players that the first two games were canceled,” Peacock told Dothan Eagle reporter David Mundee.
“We will follow all the mandates of the governor, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama High School Athletic Association. We will follow all of them to a T and we will play when they say we can play again.”
Peacock added he was grateful to the community and others for their support during a trying day.
“I can’t express enough thanks for the understanding and patience of my staff, my players and the New Brockton community who have been extremely supportive during this,” Peacock said. “I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”
For questions regarding COVID-19 quarantine procedures, please contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-270-7268 or covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
