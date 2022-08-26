New Brockton holds of Dauphin 14-6

NEW BROCKTON – History was made Thursday night when the Dauphin Junior High School seventh-grade football team traveled to Gamecock Stadium to play New Brockton Middle School’s combined seventh/eighth-grade team in the first game of an instant rivalry.

Outnumbered and outsized, nothing fazed the Gamecocks on their home sod; New Brockton, with the school’s band playing in the bleachers, handed Dauphin a 14-6 loss, despite having two long touchdowns called back by penalties.

New Brockton has registered a large increase in students the past three years, placing the school in Class 3A; increased enrollment throughout the community’s schools made Thursday’s meeting with Dauphin possible.

Hector Zapata and Peyton Collins scored a TD apiece for the Gamecocks in the first half and Noah Moore tackled a Dauphin ball carrier for a safety to ice the win in the fourth quarter.

Dauphin’s score came on a 46-yard pass completion from Mason Moates to Brayden Barnes midway through the third period.

Other big plays by the Fins were fumble recoveries by Aden Barkley in the first quarter, and Cooper Faulk in the fourth quarter which ended a New Brockton drive at the DJHS 10-yard line.

Members of the 2022 seventh-grade Fins are: Owen Avery, Danny Barber, Aden Barkley, Brayden Barnes, Grayson Barton, Jace Bloomer, Gavin Boatwright, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Collins, Omarion Eberhardt, Cooper Faulk, Madden Fong, Marcus Ford, Crews Gibes, Rylan Hibbs, Travis Housekeeper, Mac Houston, Ryan Jackson and Harvey Kahle.

Also: Wyatt Little, Jose Lopez, Mikey McCann, Marshall Markley, Cole Meeks, Mason Moates, Tanner Neal, Khamon Nelson, Tony Onorato, Connor Poarch, Cooper Robley, Bryan Scott, Charlie Sperry, Cameron Starks, Jace Steed, Zarion Thigpen, Barrett Upton, Cory Whitfield and Bry’len Wilkerson.

Coaching the Fins are Andrew Johnson, head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and running backs; Dennis Chastang, wide receivers, tight ends; Billy Landry, offensive line; Tucker Stevens, defensive coordinator, linebackers; Reginald Peterson, defensive line; and Marc Jones, defensive backs.

Preston Brown, Elijah Guilford and Isaiah Jackson are team managers.