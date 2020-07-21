New Brockton will play early home football games at Bates

It’s true that there’s no place like home, but having a Plan B — as in Bates Memorial Stadium — doesn’t hurt, either.

The New Brockton Gamecocks almost certainly will open their home season at Bates, the iconic former home of Enterprise High School football. New Brockton’s $1 million stadium improvement project — which will move the home side to what used to be the visitor’s side, add a new concession stand with a pavilion, new restrooms and new main entrance — is still under construction.

“Obviously, we knew that the chances of playing our early games here was slim,” New Brockton head football coach Zack Holmes said Monday.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the season at home against Cottonwood on Aug. 21.

“We’re going to open up at Bates Memorial for Cottonwood and depending on how things go,” Holmes said, adding he expects to finish the season in the new stadium. “There’s not just the construction, it’s weather and then with these stands having to hold people, all the inspections it will have to pass.”

Holmes said Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and Parks & Recreation Director Billy Powell and his team have been “awesome.”

“They said we’ll do whatever we can to help,” the coach said. “We’re going to open up over there and we’ll come back as soon as we can to open our stadium.”

Mayor Cooper said it was easy to say yes.

“They’re our neighbors. Just as it was with Geneva when they were working on their stadium, we allowed them to use our facilities,” the mayor said. “We have a stadium that I would say is second to none at the high school.