Unofficially, starting the dawning hours of January 1967, when your scribe/other members of Enterprise High School’s 1968 graduating class were juniors, hoopla leading into the final NFL game of the season, now known as the Super Bowl, increased daily.

No ESPN or electronic media was required to bring us to fever pitch.

In ’67, we read The Dothan Eagle daily and watched feature stories, interviews and highlight clips on network/local news programs.

We devoured in-depth Sports Illustrated articles about Green Bay’s Packers and Kansas City’s Chiefs Championship Game and weren’t surprised Green Bay won, 35-10, in a game nowhere nearly as close as its final score.

It took until Jan. 12, 1969, for a truly exciting championship game.

‘Twas a stunning upset to NFL fans whose Baltimore Colts lost to the AFL’s New York Jets, 16-7.

Some of us infracaninophiles, obviously pulling for the underdog, did so despite Baltimore, decked out in EHS-looking uniforms, having childhood favorite quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was injured; Johnny U. didn’t start but replaced ineffective Earl Morrall.

The Jets, of course, had Joe Willie Namath under center; the former Alabama quarterback predicted a Jets win and we believed him.

Remember when Joe signed a New York contract for $440,000, then a record amount?

Since 1965, every professional—and now NIL collegiate—athlete should send Joe a check or Christmas ham.

Recall Joe’s first presser (nee press conference) when the NY media, intent on bashing any/everything Alabama, the school/state?

Paraphrasing, one possibly-soused media person sneeringly asked Namath, “what’d you study at Alabama, Joe, underwater basket-weaving?”

Joe quickly responded,” No, sir that was too hard. I studied journalism.”

Namath quickly morphed into “Broadway Joe,” a favorite for New York’s surly, ink-stained wretches.

Fast forward some few years and we’re about to experience Super Bowl LVII, starring the Chiefs and Philadelphia’s Eagles, that’s been somewhat overshadowed in this era of gut-busting news every minute, on the minute, 24/7, on TV sports channels, social media and websites too numerous to count.

There’ve been several “guilty-until-proven-innocent” stories we could’ve all done without:

“Eagles lineman indicted for rape/kidnapping 11 days before Super Bowl.”

Followed by “Philadelphia Eagles lineman barred from Super Bowl LVII after 2019 rape charge.”

Elsewhere “60-year-old man dies after fan brawl at middle-school basketball game in Vermont.”

Vermont?

In a somewhat-related, one-time sports story about a former Jet, “Kellen Winslow Jr. requests 14-year prison sentence be reduced due to ‘physical trauma’ from football.”

And—“Warrant issued for arrest of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon” for “aggravated menacing for allegedly pointing gun at woman’s face.”

And—“New Jersey Devils associate coach/former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette arrested “for suspicion of DUI after disobeying stop sign in Broward County, Florida.”

And—Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals Mixon”

Less seriously: “49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles.”

“Southern California basketball team stripped of 64 wins.”

Some good non-Super Bowl stories included “DeMeco Ryans named Houston Texans head coach.”

Ryans, Bessemer native and former outside linebacker, is the seventh former Alabama player to become an NFL head coach, joining Harry Gilmer, Ray Perkins, Mike Riley, Bart Starr, Richard Williamson and Freddie Kitchens.

Elsewhere, “Todd Blackledge Leaving CBS.”

Finally, “’Announcer’ yells at fans to ‘shut up’ over PA system during high school basketball game.”

In case that guy’s reading this, message received …