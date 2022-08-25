No. 7 Enterprise welcomes No. 2 Auburn to town Friday night

A familiar feeling filled Wildcat Stadium Friday night when Enterprise High School beat visiting Bay County High, 41-7, (improving to 8-5-0 against Bay since 1967), bringing memories of earlier games, earlier seasons.

Something really felt like 1965 … when the Wildcats absolutely wore the forefather of 2022’s EHS uniforms.

This year’s jerseys aren’t exactly ’65 clones, with the change from a royal hue to navy blue the most obvious difference.

Numbers on sleeves weren’t worn in ’65, but shoulder stripes and white helmets with blue numerals were.

Think Baltimore Colts with quarterback Johnny Unitas.

Enterprise’s ’65 squad went 9-1, losing to Dothan, 33-13, on a night a combined 22 future college players dressed out.

The 2022 Wildcats play in Dothan October 7.

Before then, EHS, 8-4 last season, faces 7A Region 2’s other 2021 playoff teams, Central/Phenix City, Auburn, and Prattville.

This week, the Cats host Auburn, last year’s region runner-up to Central.

Central is ranked No. 1, Auburn is No. 2 and Enterprise is No. 7 in the current Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

Revenge for two 2021 losses in Auburn, 42-28 (regular season), 56-21 (second playoff round), is likely motivation aplenty for EHS tonight.

This is the first EHS game against Auburn and first Region 2 challenge for Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon and most of his staff.

About August games.

What a shock it was when EHS fans read an apparent erroneous Enterprise Ledger headline: “Enterprise to host Carroll High August 31.”

Until that year, 1972, there were three things we didn’t do in the Peanut Capital of the World in August: eat raw oysters, butcher hogs and play high school football.

But on Aug. 31, 1972, our Wildcats beat visiting Carroll, 21-0; Enterprise opened the ’73 season in the year’s last month without an “R” in it, losing in, ugh, Ozark.

The Cats next played in August, 1975-78, and went 4-0 early in Bill Bacon’s EHS coaching era.

The ’79 State Champion Cats didn’t play in August, but the ’82 champs beat Jess Lanier in Bessemer.

Enterprise opened its 1983-89 seasons in August and went 5-2, downing then-Berry High (now Hoover) twice.

The Cats next played in August in ’95, lost to Bay, beat Foley in ’98-99 in its next August games, beat Bay in 2001 and Carroll in ’02.

Sensing a trend?

From 2003-05, the Cats were 3-0 in August, and went 6-0 in eighth-month games, ’07-12, but lost at Smiths Station in double overtime in ’13.

Enterprise teams won seven August outings 2014-18, split two games in ’19, won August’s only game in ’20, two in ’21 and one to open ’22.

That’s a combined 36-6 and counting.

Auburn High, based upon student population, in grades 10-12, by Alabama High School Athletic Association count, is Alabama’s largest school.

Enrollment numbers and state rankings for 7A Region 2: Auburn – 2,132 (1); Enterprise – 1,648 (6); Central – 1,551 (10); Prattville – 1,451 (12); Dothan – 1,438 (13) dropped from fifth since previous alignment; Jeff Davis – 1,403 (16); Smiths Station – 1,357 (17); Opelika – 1,130 (28); and R.E. Lee – 1,106 (29).

Hmmm.

Here we are in August 2022, oysters are too expensive, but refrigeration helped eliminate trichinosis, so we safely enjoy hog meat year ’round and the Cats win most of their August games.

We can live with all that …

Auburn’s coming and kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Stadium policy requires fans under age 16 to be accompanied by an adult.

For fans unable to attend tonight’s game, connect with nfhs.com for coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.