Numbers galore jump out as Enterprise welcomes Smiths Station

Alabama’s top two 7A teams, No. 1 Central/Phenix City and No. 2 Auburn, weren’t overrated when they played/defeated Enterprise, 31-21 and 27-7, respectively.

Today, the fourth game of 2022 for most teams, 7A Region 2 has Central, Auburn and Opelika, all 3-0, tied for first place.

Dothan is 2-1; No. 9 Enterprise, Smiths Station and Jeff Davis are 1-2; Prattville is 1-1; and Lee Montgomery is 0-3.

This week, Central plays at Opelika; Auburn hosts Jeff Davis; Dothan is at Prattville; Enterprise hosts Smiths Station; and Lee is idle.

Historically, Enterprise holds an overall series lead against only three Region 2 opponents: Smiths Station (16-7-0), Lee (10-9-0) and Dothan (2-1-0).

The 2-1 margin against Dothan’s Wolves doesn’t include all-time records against Dothan’s Tigers (46-39-3) and Northview (28-13-0), schools that merged in 2019.

Long-suffering EHS fans have seen the Cats fall behind Auburn (13-15-0), Central (10-24-1), Opelika (6-15-0), Prattville (15-17-0) and Jeff Davis (11-14-0).

All told, the Cats are 83-102 against current Region 2 teams, 157-154-3 when Dothan’s Tigers and Northview are included.

Hmmm.

Enterprise still enjoys the reputation as one of Alabama’s elite teams but a realistic look at the numbers above might explain why Central celebrated homecoming against EHS last week in almost-August.

The rest of the story: Central’s other choices were IMG Academy, Auburn and Prattville.

Recently by decades, EHS teams, overall, were 48-45-7 (1950-59); 75-22-3 (’60-69); 83-22-1 (’70-79); 82-26-1 (80-89); 70-42-0 (’90-99); 65-44-0 (2000-09); 50-57-0 (2010-19); and are 16-10-0 and counting (’20-22).

Hmmm.

Currently, former players from all nine Region 2 teams are competing in colleges.

In the SEC, Alabama (Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Lee, Opelika); Auburn (Auburn, Dothan, Jeff Davis, Enterprise, Opelika); Georgia (Auburn, Central); and Ole Miss (Opelika) have Region 2 vets.

Enterprise’s Robert Ellis (Alabama) and Jacob Quattlebaum (Auburn) currently represent the Cats.

Elsewhere at Alabama colleges, Region 2 players attend: Alabama State (Dothan, Lee, Opelika, Prattville); Faulkner (Dothan, Opelika, Prattville); Huntingdon (Auburn, Central, Opelika, Prattville); Jacksonville State (Auburn, Central, Lee, Opelika); Miles (Central, Dothan); North Alabama (Auburn, Lee); Samford (Auburn, Central, Opelika); South Alabama (Auburn, Jeff Davis, Opelika); Troy (Auburn, Dothan, Lee, Opelika); UAB (Auburn, Central, Opelika); and West Alabama (Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Opelika, Smiths Station).

Josh McCray (Illinois) and Jaylon Webster (West Alabama) are former EHS players.

Other former Wildcats who’ve played collegiately most recently include Cooper Charlton (South Alabama), Nick Cox (West Florida), Darrell Davis (Doane University), Quentin Hayes and Jackson Darlington (Air Force Academy) and Andrew O’Steen (Central Florida).

Marcus Jones (Troy, Houston) plays for New England’s Patriots.

Approximately nine Wildcats from the ’50s played college football; 20 from the ‘60s; 41 from the ’70s; 62 from the

‘80s; 32 from the ’90s; 45 from ’00s; 41 from the ’10s; and six so far since ’20.

Central has a player at Air Force Academy and Army has one from Auburn High.

Must be 7A Region 2 is a tough league.

Now, let’s look at Enterprise and Smiths Station.

The Cats, historically, are 302-128-12 at home and Smiths is 182-137-1 on the road.

The Cats are 8-4 in games against Smiths played here.

Tonight, in Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise is looking for its fourth consecutive win against the Panthers, a team that beat Prattville, 30-21, last week.

The Panthers average 20 points per game this year while the Cats average 23.

Nice combination.

Something’s gotta give tonight.

A win tonight will keep playoff hopes alive …

Note: Wildcat Stadium requires fans 16 and under to be accompanied by an adult.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s doings can watch on nfhsnetwork.com.

Editor's note: In Friday's print edition, it mentions that it's homecoming this week for Enterprise - this information is incorrect.