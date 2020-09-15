Offense, defense make strides for Enterprise

The fast starts continued for Enterprise last Friday in Mobile.

The Wildcats (3-0) piled up a 38-0 halftime advantage and cruised from there to a 52-13 victory over Davidson at Baker High School.

“It’s good to go get a win. They’re hard to come by,” EHS head coach Rick Darlington said Monday, adding the early leads have been “helpful.” “Every game we’ve deferred and the defense has gotten us the ball.

“It’s good to go out there and try to put up points quick and make the other team play from behind. That was good. It’s better than the other alternative.”

Another positive sign was big plays provided by more Wildcats than the “core” producers of running backs Josh McCray and Mykel Johnson and quarterback Quentin Hayes, who threw touchdown passes to Jared Smith, Cole Hooper and Aiden White all in the first half.

“Yeah, that was good to spread the ball around a little bit. It’s not so much by design,” Darlington said. “You call a pass but you don’t know who he’s going to throw it to. We’re not trying necessarily to spread the ball around, but when you throw a pass or run the option you don’t really know who’s going to end up with the ball.

“It’s good that different guys are getting involved. I’ve always thought that was a good way to have a team, with lots of guys who can touch it and do stuff with it and hopefully score.”

Smith caught a 32-yard pass from Hayes one play after a short Warrior punt for a 16-0 Enterprise lead. Hooper got behind the defense on a 62-yard touchdown pass. And with 41 seconds left in the first half, White converted on a 78-yard pass from Hayes that made the halftime score 38-0.