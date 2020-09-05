Opp spoils New Brockton's season debut

New Brockton dropped its delayed season opener to Opp 43-16 on Friday night.

Head coach Zack Holmes insisted the delay – it was the visiting Gamecocks’ opener and the Bobcats' (2-1) third game – was no excuse.

“We just didn’t play up to the level that we can,” Holmes said. “You’ve got to improve. Most teams improve the most from Week 1 to Week 2. We need to get better in all facets of the game.”

The coach said special teams play was a disappointment, particularly DaDa Stoudemire’s 35-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“We have to do a better job on coverage teams,” he said. “We gave up a return for a touchdown. We didn’t do that all last season. We’ve got to get that cleaned up.

“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the football offensively. We had three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble. One was at the end of the half and that one didn’t really hurt us. The other two can’t happen.”

Holmes credited Opp, calling the Bobcats “a really good football team.” Opp quarterback Hal Smithart was 17-for-24 passing for 218 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Parreira rushed for two TDs on short runs from the wildcat formation and Peyton Ellis had a rushing touchdown.

Curt Zorn had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Robbie Gafford had six catches for 54 yards.

Cole Jennings had 10 tackles, two were quarterback sacks against New Brockton’s Kaden Cupp. Jesse Coon also had two sacks.

There were bright spots, especially early in the game.