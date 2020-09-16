Phenix City freshmen edge Enterprise

In the first of two games between Enterprise High School and Central-Phenix City this week, the Red Devils freshmen earned a close win, 21-20, Monday night in Wildcat Stadium.

The two schools’ varsity teams are scheduled to clash in a key 7A, Region 2 game Friday in Phenix City’s Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

Monday, Enterprise scored first and led most of the game but the Devils’ passing attack and two missed 2-point conversions by Enterprise made the difference.

The Cats forced a Central punt on the game’s first series, blocked the kick and Marzavious Reed recovered at the visitor’s 20-yard line. Seven plays later Amare Griffin crashed into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the game’s first score. The two-point conversion attempt was stifled leaving the score, 6-0.

Central got its first touchdown on the fifth play of the second period on a 15-yard pass completion from Jacobie Hunter to Jaklan Carter. Caleb Wiggins gave Central a 7-6, lead with the PAT with 6:15 to play in the first half.

Griffin set up the next EHS offensive series with an electrifying 61-yard kickoff return that ended at Central’s 21-yard line.