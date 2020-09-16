Phenix City freshmen edge Enterprise

In the first of two games between Enterprise High School and Central-Phenix City this week, the Red Devils freshmen earned a close win, 21-20, Monday night in Wildcat Stadium.
The two schools’ varsity teams are scheduled to clash in a key 7A, Region 2 game Friday in Phenix City’s Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Monday, Enterprise scored first and led most of the game but the Devils’ passing attack and two missed 2-point conversions by Enterprise made the difference.
The Cats forced a Central punt on the game’s first series, blocked the kick and Marzavious Reed recovered at the visitor’s 20-yard line. Seven plays later Amare Griffin crashed into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the game’s first score. The two-point conversion attempt was stifled leaving the score, 6-0.
Central got its first touchdown on the fifth play of the second period on a 15-yard pass completion from Jacobie Hunter to Jaklan Carter. Caleb Wiggins gave Central a 7-6, lead with the PAT with 6:15 to play in the first half.
Griffin set up the next EHS offensive series with an electrifying 61-yard kickoff return that ended at Central’s 21-yard line.
Dylan Baldwin, on the second play of the series, dashed into the end zone for the go-ahead score. Wyatt Darlington ran for the 2-point conversion that put the Cats ahead 14-7 with 5:15 left in the first half.
The score remained unchanged until the final seconds of the third quarter. An Enterprise interception and a Central fumble recovered by Enterprise’s Julio Jones were key plays in the third quarter.
Central’s Landon Beaver connected with Carter for a 27-yard touchdown. The missed PAT left Enterprise ahead 14-13.
The game’s decisive moment came when Central recovered an Enterprise fumble on the ensuing kickoff with 11 s3econds left in the third quarter.
Central used 10 plays and took the lead for good with 5:30 remaining in the game when Jiquan Sanks capped a 46-yard drive with a 6-yard run. Sanks ran the same play for the 2-point conversion, increasing Central’s lead to 21-14.
After Central’s kickoff, Enterprise went to work at its 46, burned time off the clock, chewed up yardage and scored on a 13-yard run by Griffin with 55 seconds showing on the scoreboard clock.
The 2-point conversion came up short and the score remained 21-20.
Central recovered the EHS onside kick and ran two plays to end the game.
The Devils totaled 261 yards in offense with 220 of the yards gained on an 8-of-19 passing performance by their two quarterbacks.
Enterprise rushed for 109 yards on 30 plays.
