Playoffs essentially start tonight for Kinston

Kinston head coach Rudy Free wants his players to understand the significance of tonight’s homecoming game against McKenzie as the Bulldogs try to reach the playoffs.

“Each game the rest of the year is a playoff game for us,” Free said. “There’s a lot at stake. Hopefully, our guys will see the importance of it. It’s a big game for us.”

Kinston is 2-4 overall, 1-3 in Class 1A, Region 1. McKenzie is 5-1, 3-1 in the region, although the teams seem closer matched than those records would indicate. McKenzie has a win by forfeit and hasn’t played Florala and Georgiana.

“They’ve got some confidence,” the Kinston coach said. “They’ve been winning some games. They play really hard on both sides of the ball, especially up front. On defense, they really get after you. They’re not the biggest guys in the world, but they play really hard.

“On offense they’re pretty much an I-formation, wing-I team and they’re going to try to establish the running game. They’ve got a big tailback (Bo Daniels) that’s a sophomore. He’s 6-foot-, 210, 215 and moves pretty good. We’ve got to try to get him before he gets going because he’s hard to stop once he’s there.”

The coach said McKenzie quarterback, Jakarrie McPherson, is “shifty.”