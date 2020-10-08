Playoffs essentially start tonight for Kinston

Kinston head coach Rudy Free wants his players to understand the significance of tonight’s homecoming game against McKenzie as the Bulldogs try to reach the playoffs.
“Each game the rest of the year is a playoff game for us,” Free said. “There’s a lot at stake. Hopefully, our guys will see the importance of it. It’s a big game for us.”
Kinston is 2-4 overall, 1-3 in Class 1A, Region 1. McKenzie is 5-1, 3-1 in the region, although the teams seem closer matched than those records would indicate. McKenzie has a win by forfeit and hasn’t played Florala and Georgiana.
“They’ve got some confidence,” the Kinston coach said. “They’ve been winning some games. They play really hard on both sides of the ball, especially up front. On defense, they really get after you. They’re not the biggest guys in the world, but they play really hard.
“On offense they’re pretty much an I-formation, wing-I team and they’re going to try to establish the running game. They’ve got a big tailback (Bo Daniels) that’s a sophomore. He’s 6-foot-, 210, 215 and moves pretty good. We’ve got to try to get him before he gets going because he’s hard to stop once he’s there.”
The coach said McKenzie quarterback, Jakarrie McPherson, is “shifty.”
“They hit you with some play-action passes. They don’t throw it a bunch, but when they do they can hurt you,” he said.
Kinston is coming off a 50-7 loss to Florala last week.
“We’ve got to focus. It’s homecoming. It’s different this year than most, not quite as many things going on, but we’ve still got to stay focused. You can lose all kind of focus on homecoming,” Free said.
Zion Chapel at Ariton
If anyone can relate to what head coach Randy Bryant and the Rebels have gone through this season, it may be coach Stephen Kilcrease and the Purple Cats.
“Talking to Coach Kilcrease, I think they’ve had some of the same issues that we’re having, to a certain extent,” Bryant said earlier this week. “They’re down to one quarterback and they’re playing a lot of young kids and they’ve lost some players due to injury. So they’re dealing with similar issues that we are.”
Similar, but not equal.
“Normally if we’re playing on a Thursday, we’d have an introduction on Sunday, but our kids are so beat up we felt we wouldn’t get anything out of it,” Bryant said. “We’re down to about 13 kids right now.
“We played our last JV game earlier this week. We’ve got a couple days to work and get those 13 as comfortable as we can with the game plan. We’ve just been extremely unlucky.”
Bryant said J.D. Finger would start at quarterback for the second consecutive game. He is one of five QBs to plays for the Rebels (0-6 overall, 0-4 2A, Region 2) have played this season.
“We’re hoping we’ll get some guys back here soon,” the coach added.
He said the Purple Cats (2-5, 1-3) would be well-schooled.
“Defensively, I worked with Chuck Dunn at Charles Henderson,” the Rebel coach said. “He’s got college experience. They’re an odd-man front right now. They’ll play with two high safeties.
“Offensively, Coach Kilcrease, man, they’ll get in a thousand different formations. They may be in two-by-two, get in wishbone, then get in trips and go to a double wing. They do a little bit of everything.”
The other game involving a Coffee County school is New Brockton at Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan, which did not move from its original Friday date.
