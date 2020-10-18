Pleasant Home edges Kinston

Pleasant Home scored on a 2-yard run midway through the third quarter for the game’s only score as Kinston fell on the road 7-0 Friday night.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in Class 1A, Region 1 play. Pleasant Home earned its first win of the season and is 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the region.
Kinston coach Rudy Free said the Bulldogs had their chances, and the best one came early.
“We had a 17-play drive in the first half and didn’t score,” Free said Saturday. “It’s the same old thing that’s bit us all year long. We get down there around the 10- or 15-yard line and we just can’t punch it in. We had a bad snap and a penalty.
“It’s one of those games you wish you had a couple plays you could have back. If we go up early in the first half it might have been a little different.”
The coach credited Pleasant Home for keeping his defense on the field for much of the second half.
“I think we only had 15 snaps in the second half,” he said. “The defense played well enough to win, but we couldn’t get off the field like we should have.”
On the Eagles’ touchdown drive, they converted a couple third downs, including a third-and-long the Bulldogs could have picked off.
“We kind of batted it around and their guy caught it lying on his back,” the coach said. “They actually caught two balls off tips like that. But they made the plays and we didn’t.”
Kinston’s defense kept the Bulldogs in the game. They staged a goal-line stand midway through the fourth quarter that stopped Pleasant Home on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1.
“It gave us a chance with four or five minutes to go, but we couldn’t do anything with it,” he said.
Addison Hudson led the Bulldogs with 92 yards on 23 carries.
Kinston plays its season finale next week at home against Samson.
