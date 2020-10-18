Pleasant Home edges Kinston

Pleasant Home scored on a 2-yard run midway through the third quarter for the game’s only score as Kinston fell on the road 7-0 Friday night.

The Bulldogs fell to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in Class 1A, Region 1 play. Pleasant Home earned its first win of the season and is 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the region.

Kinston coach Rudy Free said the Bulldogs had their chances, and the best one came early.

“We had a 17-play drive in the first half and didn’t score,” Free said Saturday. “It’s the same old thing that’s bit us all year long. We get down there around the 10- or 15-yard line and we just can’t punch it in. We had a bad snap and a penalty.

“It’s one of those games you wish you had a couple plays you could have back. If we go up early in the first half it might have been a little different.”

The coach credited Pleasant Home for keeping his defense on the field for much of the second half.

“I think we only had 15 snaps in the second half,” he said. “The defense played well enough to win, but we couldn’t get off the field like we should have.”