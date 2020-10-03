Prattville rally stops Cats

The Lions again went three-and-out. The Cats went on another long drive, but it ended when McCray was stopped on fourth-and-3 at the Prattville 22 on a 3-yard loss with 27 seconds in the first half.

Prattville (5-2) tried to move the football, but a long pass from Ousley was intercepted by Jalen Cunningham to send Enterprise to the locker room up 21-7 at halftime.

The loss was perhaps even more painful considering how well the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 region) executed in that first half. Enterprise had 260 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on three of its four first-half possessions. The Cats ran 37 offensive plays before halftime. Prattville had 16 offensive snaps for 90 yards.

“We did a better job of stopping them on crucial downs in the first half. We didn’t get it done in the second half,” Darlington said. “Then we didn’t convert on third downs in the second half and move the ball. We did once. We got one touchdown.”

The Lions drove 80 yards for a score to open the third quarter. Ousley hit Holmes for 32 yards deep down the middle on third-and-10, then found Bates for 45 yards and a first-and-goal at the Enterprise 3 on another deep ball. On the next play, Powell scored around the left corner and the Lions were down 21-14 with 10:01 on the clock.