Providence defeats Cats in volleyball

Enterprise varsity volleyball lost a varsity match against Providence 25-11, 24-26, 22-25 on Thursday.

Hannah Chang had four blocks and six kills for the Cats. Jaden Williams had three blocks. Sammie Neuwien had 21 assists, seven digs and two aces for Enterprise.

Lily Rhoades had 10 digs, Kayden Taylor had six digs and one ace. Yasmeen Stallworth also had an ace.

Kamira Cooper led the Cats with eight kills. Taylor Danford had six kills.

Enterprise JV sweeps Providence: The Cats won 25-20, 25-19 as Jaydin Williams had four assists, three digs and five aces.

Makenna Kennedy had three assists. Sky Stracener had five digs and Aziya Purcell added three and led the Cats with five kills. Hannah Sheahan added three kills. Emma Warren and Savannah Mitten both had two assists.

Enterprise freshmen sweep Providence: The Wildcats prevailed 25-8, 25-11. Morgan Formosa had four aces and one kill. Ava Frizzell had five aces. Ella Little had four aces and three kills. Zoey Michal added three aces. Alivia Freeman and Annalynn Hanson each had one kill.