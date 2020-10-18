Providence powers past New Brockton

Providence Christian scored six touchdowns in its first 13 plays in a 50-15 home victory over New Brockton on Friday night.

The Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-3 Class 3A, Region 2) scored five touchdowns in the first quarter alone in keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Gamecocks (1-6, 1-4) continued their struggles early, registering minus-15 yards in the first quarter.

The Gamecocks won the toss and deferred. On the second play of the game, Grant Weatherford hauled in a short pass, broke a tackle and raced all the way to New Brockton’s 3-yard line.

The 58-yard gain set up a touchdown plunge from Gus Goldsborough on the next play, and the two-point conversion gave Providence an 8-0 lead just 1m13 into the contest.

New Brockton struggled against the Providence defensive front on its opening drive but managed a strong punt to the Eagle 23.

No matter. The Eagles only needed two plays — a 22-yard run from Weatherford and a 55-yard scoring scamper from Goldsborough — to cap the drive.

The plays were part of a first half where Providence gained 320 on just 15 snaps.