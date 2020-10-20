Quarterback Hayes gives Cats lift

“Sometimes he’ll try to force the ball in to someone who has two people covering him when there’s someone else wide open. He’s got to do a better job of seeing the big picture, and getting a pocket presence so he doesn’t get sacked. He can get away because he’s an elusive dude.”

The rest of Hayes’ skill set, combined with eight games under his belt, helps the Enterprise offense keep getting better.

“The thing is, he’s very athletic and he’s such a great character kid. He’s just fun to coach because he’s so calm and smooth and quiet,” Darlington said Monday. “You never worry about Quentin being arrogant, not humble.

“He’s a great person before a great player – and he’s definitely developing into a great player. He does good things. He’s only going to continue to get better and better and better. And we get him for another year.”

Darlington knew about Hayes before he saw him on the practice field.

“I’d heard when I came here he was a quarterback on the freshman team,” the coach recalled. “I saw him athletically when I watched him play basketball. I was very impressed with him. I know that basketball was his thing.