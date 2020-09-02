Rebels prepare for Abbeville on Friday

School is back in session for the Zion Chapel team Friday night, when the Rebels play Abbeville at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise in the region opener for both teams.

Zion Chapel (0-1) is learning every week because Randy Bryant’s Rebels are playing so many young players.

“We played six ninth-graders and one eighth-grader the other night,” Bryant said, referring to Friday’s 40-19 loss to Kinston. “Our kids got some experience the other night. There’s going to be even more experience this Friday night.

“It doesn’t get any easier for these young guys. That’s just kind of where we’re at. Our older classes are not big groups. We’re counting on some young guys to get it done for us.”

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 under new coach LaBrian Stewart with a 38-10 win over Ashford and a 34-13 victory over Henry County rival Headland last week.

“Abbeville’s an athletic team. They’ve had a lot of success here lately,” Bryant said. “There’s a new coach, but some of those players are still there. They’ve won both of their first two games very handily.

“They are going to be a spread team for the most part. On defense they will be an even front or a four-man front. They’ll play some man coverage and they’ll get after you.”

The coach said the offense did some good things against Kinston last week, but cost themselves a couple scoring opportunities.

“We shot ourselves in foot on a couple drives that cost us 14 points. We’ve got to do a better job of finishing drives on offense,” Bryant said. “Defensively, we’ve got to be a little bit more downhill than we were the other night. Obviously, when you’re playing the single wing, you’re going to see a lot of downhill action. You’ve got to meet force with force and we could have done a better job with that the other night.”