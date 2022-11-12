Ricky Adams: Wondering what else is going to change in our world

While you’re reading this, Americans with more freedoms than they can handle and more time on their hands than they can manage, are scheming to eliminate Veterans Day from our legally paid-for history.

After that, they’ll likely go after Groundhog Day and our birthdays.

Almost everything American is changing before our eyes; transfer portals in college sports, team mascots, military bases with Confederate names, car engines, church doctrines, books children can read, COVID-19 beliefs, fast-food ordering, definitions of words, newspaper/magazine publications (in print format), pronoun usage, protections from mass murderers, name it and it’s fluxing.

Even in somewhat minor situations.

Remember how the lawful decision was made for Alabama to use daylight savings time year-round?

That didn’t happen due to, uh, federal regulations.

Hmmm.

Lotsa history’s been made in November besides elections, presidential and otherwise.

Nov. 11 has been a key date, starting about 1620, when the Mayflower Compact, providing the basic American governmental framework, was signed by English pilgrims.

After decades of unfair treatment, those pilgrims had launched a perilous 65-day Atlantic Ocean crossing to create the country some of today’s citizens delight in destroying.

On Nov. 11, 1839, Virginia Military Institute was founded; in 1864, Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s troops destroyed Rome Georgia; and in 1909, construction began on a U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor.

On Nov. 11, 1918, the World War I Armistice, signed by Allied Forces and Germany, took effect, ending the war to end all wars at “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”

Three years later, President Warren G. Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, located on the 639-acre plantation owned by General Robert E. Lee’s wife’s family until the U.S. Government took possession of it after taxes went unpaid.

George Washington was part of Mrs. Lee’s family.

May have to move the cemetery.

In 1926, U.S. Route 66 linked Chicago to Santa Monica, California, some 2,448 paved miles; parts of the “Mother Road” bypassed decades ago are now being restored.

President Dwight Eisenhower inspired creation of the Interstate Highway System as a somewhat temporary means of quickly moving troops/munitions across this country.

On Nov. 11, 1939, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America,” and two years later, Willys unveiled its General-Purpose Vehicle, aka Jeep.

On Nov. 11, 1942, British-led Allied Forces defeated Erwin Rommel’s German and Italian Army Panzers in the Second Battle of El-Alamein, North Africa.

Uncle Ed Adams was there.

Not every November 11 event is military related.

In 1957, Sun Records released “Great Balls of Fire,” Jerry Lee Lewis’s single that sold a million copies in 10 days; Larry Howell likely got a copy of it for his birthday.

The Dow Jones Index moved above 1,000 for the first time in 1972.

Nov. 11 is especially significant in the House of Adams, where WWII veteran Dick Adams died in 1988.

Nov. 14 is also important here; Mother and Daddy got married on this date in 1944, while he was serving in the Army Air Corps at Napier Field.

Summarizing, if simply mentioning Veterans Day doesn’t rouse Americans to say “thank you for your service” to military personnel who’ve served throughout our country’s history, more is changing than we realize.

Gotta wonder what’ll critics attack when all history is changed …