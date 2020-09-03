 Skip to main content
Rolling Elba runs into mysterious Long Friday
090420-ent-elbafoot-p1

Elba quarterback and defensive back Ja'Quez Prince is coming off a huge game in last week's win over Opp.

 Ken Rogers, Enterprise Ledger

Elba may not know what to expect from G.W. Long going into tonight’s 2A, Region 2 opener, but head coach Marc Sieving said the Tigers have plenty to work on themselves.

A dramatic fourth-quarter comeback at Opp last week improved Elba to 2-0.

“I’m really proud of the way that our guys fought,” Sieving said. “Like always, there’s a lot to work on. We had a really good practice Monday, just trying to improve and focus on us.”

Trying to focus on G.W. Long might be difficult. The Rebels, who are the reigning 2A, Region 2 champs, have yet to play a game.

“They played Brantley the first week and they ran about six plays and lightning got them and they had to cancel the game,” Sieving explained. “Last week they were supposed to play Goshen and the Pike County schools are only playing region games. So we don’t really know what to expect, to tell you the truth.”

Elba has looked extremely sharp at times in both its games – wins over Daleville and at Opp.

Quarterback Ja’Quez Prince’s passing efficiency numbers are through the roof. His two passes went for touchdowns against Daleville and he was 5-for-6 with several big plays at Opp, including a long fourth-down conversion pass late in the game and a 14-yard TD strike to John Martin Wilson with 2:41 remaining.

But Prince may have been even better on defense for the Tigers. He intercepted two passes, including returning one 47 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. He had nine tackles, a quarterback sack and broke up two passes in Elba’s 26-21 victory.

“He was recognized by the AHSAA as one of the state’s top performers,” Sieving said. “That was big. Plus, what he did on offense. He’s 7-for-8 in two games, so he’s got a pretty good percentage going.”

Sieving said G.W. Long will present a good challenge for his team.

“We know they’ve got some good players returning and we expect to have our hands full,” the coach said. “Plus, it’s a region game and things really start counting. We want to be ready.”

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

