SEC teams to use devices in contact tracing efforts

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference is providing cutting-edge wearable proximity devices, produced by global technology leader KINEXON, to its 14 member institutions to enhance COVID-19 contact tracing efforts during the 2020 football season, the conference announced Tuesday.

KINEXON SafeZone technology includes lightweight, wearable devices, called SafeTags, which will be used conference-wide for football student-athletes at team facilities, during practices and games.

Approximately the size of a watch face, the device is worn as a wristband or on a lanyard or can be built into equipment for use on-field in practices and games.

“Through this new relationship with KINEXON, the SEC is committed to using innovative technology to provide solutions for use by our member institutions as we all work to support a healthy environment for student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “KINEXON provides the SEC with a modern and effective solution to meet the unique contact tracing challenges associated with football.”

The SafeZone technology, which is being used by the NFL, has been chosen by the SEC for the sport of football due to the large number of participating student-athletes and the complexity of contact tracing unique to the sport.