Second Zion Chapel bass team qualifies for national championship tournament

As the season comes to a close, the Zion Chapel Bass Team has excelled in their mission to fish competitively with other high school teams throughout the state of Alabama by sending two teams to compete in the BASS Nation High School National Championship Tournament in Tennessee.

Avery Padgett and Ethan Young qualified for the tournament after placing fifth out of 207 boats at the state championship tournament on Lake Weiss from June 11-12. Following the state championship, BASSMASTER High School sponsored an open tournament at Lay Lake on June 26 for any angler throughout the nation who had not qualified for nationals.

The three ZCBT teams who had not qualified for nationals competed, and the team of Kaleb Devos and Kevin Dowdy finished 18th out of 190 boats, earning their spot on Lake Chicamauga with their teammates.

The team of Peyton Fitzgerald and Jackson Dowdy weighed in four fish, and the team of Trevor Lee and Austin Johns did not weigh in.