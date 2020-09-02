Selected SEC football games get TV assignments

BIRMINGHAM - The SEC on Tuesday announced the start times and networks that will televise its games the first two weeks of the 2020 SEC football season, and other selected games later in the fall, on ESPN Networks, including the SEC Network.
In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year.
CBS has selected games for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and four other games later in the fall. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics.
For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.
SEC on CBS games the first two weeks of the season will feature Mississippi State at LSU on September 26 and Texas A&M at Alabama on October 3.
Other games selected in advance of the season by CBS are Georgia at Alabama on October 17, LSU at Auburn on October 31, Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville on November 7 and Alabama at LSU on November 14. CBS will also televise the SEC Football Championship Game on December 19.
The SEC on CBS Kickoff Times:
Sept. 26 – Mississippi State at LSU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
Oct. 3 – Texas A&M at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
Oct. 17 – Georgia at Alabama, 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT
Oct. 31 – LSU at Auburn, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
Nov. 7 – Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
Nov. 14 – Alabama at LSU, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT
Dec. 19 – SEC Football Championship Game, time TBD
Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports’ lead college football announce team. Gene Steratore will again serve as the Rules Analyst.
Additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be:
Saturday, Sept. 26
Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, Oct. 3
South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Ole Miss at Kentucky, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p .m. CT on SEC Network
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Alternate
Saturday, Oct. 17
LSU at Florida, 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
The following games will be televised at either 11 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT or 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform:
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Auburn at South Carolina
Kentucky at Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Saturday, Nov. 7
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN or SEC Network
Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN or SEC Network
The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!